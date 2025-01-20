Dr. Meryl Nass recently reported on how the UK government actually went into the COVID shot “vaccine” campaign with estimates that showed net harm (net benefit with just 1.7 billion social cost was positive though). To get the whole scoop inside of a single screenshot, I created this image:

The evidence suggests that the UK government knew beforehand that the COVID shots would bring net harm to society, but that they went ahead and approved it anyway, utilizing a “back-room brokering” with Pfizer-BioNTech and others regarding liability claims expected to come from the harm from COVID shots.

Only after they artificially capped the social cost to 1.7 billion British pounds — from its original estimate of 75 - 300 billion British pounds — were they able to “report” a positive expected net benefit from COVID shots.

Reference

[article showing that the UK estimate actually involved net harm to society] — https://web.archive.org/web/20250117193306/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/01/17/covid-vaccine-harms-cost-government-17bn-inquiry/