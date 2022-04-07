The excess death per million that is expected with a bad year of flu is about 88 excess deaths per million (8.8 per 100,000). For perspective, the average yearly kill rate of the Holocaust was 9100 per million — more than 100 times the excess death expected from bad flu.

Each year of the Holocaust was worth 103 flu seasons of death.

When groups of 16 nations get compared to each other, there will be some difference in the means of the groups, due to international variability. In one study, nations covering 57% of the entire world report excess death rate from flu.

Deliberately taking the lowest 16 values and forming a sample mean, and then contrasting it against that of the highest 16 values, it was discovered that when deaths are from natural causes such as acute respiratory disease, one sample mean for excess death can be almost 5 times as high as the other.

But that’s when deliberately choosing the extremes, so it represents a maximum expected multiple, or a MEM, of 5.

While mean deaths by natural causes may only ever be found to have up to a 5-fold difference, deaths by artificial causes can reach much higher. The perfect example is the Holocaust cited above — worth 103 flu seasons of death, crammed into each and every year.

The Excel worksheet below has the top 16 nations (green) found in the OWID database reporting cumulative excess mortality per million (EM/M). It also has the lowest 16 nations (orange) reporting cumulative excess mortality per million (EM/M).

The notes at bottom describe how, in the upper 16 nations, excess death in 2021 was 90% worse than 2020 — indicating that vaccines are harmful. Compared to the lowest 16 nations, the top 16 had a mean excess death which was 37 times as high.

But a 37-fold increase in mean excess death rates is far beyond the maximum expectation of a 5-fold increase. This indicates that deaths in 2021 were not from natural causes like infectious diseases, etc., but were from the COVID protocols, instead.

The upper nations in 2021 saw excess death rates 43 times worse than flu, reaching about 41.6% of Holocaust-level death rates. The lower 16 nations didn’t have any average excess death from COVID — at least not until COVID vaccines became available. After vaccines were made available, the excess death rate rose.

“EMR[excess mortality rate]-contributing countries represented 57% of the global population. The estimated mean annual influenza-associated respiratory EMR ranged from ... 2·9 to 44·0 per 100 000 individuals for people aged between 65 and 74 years ... . We estimated that 291 243–645 832 seasonal influenza-associated respiratory deaths (4·0–8·8 per 100 000 individuals) occur annually.”