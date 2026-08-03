As reported by John Leake over at the Focal Points substack, Dana Bash of CNN got into heated arguments with the Secretary of Health & Human Services, RFK Jr. I obtained the transcript in order to break things down. Here are claims made and claims checked:

Claim #1

BASH: Well, there are other countries that had higher, but go ahead.

Dana Bash is saying that other countries had a higher COVID death rate than the USA.

Partly True

While no nation had anywhere near as many deaths as the USA, the population-based rate of death was higher in some other countries — although the USA has the highest COVID death rate of any high-income nation:

The size of the circles represents the amount of COVID death, with the USA being biggest, and Brazil and India coming in at distance second and third.

Claim #2

BASH: Yes, well, … the lockdowns were done by governors, and largely because -- and largely because they were hearing they were hearing from hospitals saying that their ICUs were overrun …

Dana Bash is saying that ICU wards were overrun with COVID patients.

False

Even in the “COVID capitol” of the USA, New York, there was never a week when over 80% of the ICU beds were filled (it was always true that at least 20% of the ICU beds sat empty):

Claim #3

BASH: No, I wasn’t part of the problem.

Dana Bash is claiming that she was not complicit in the media favoritism during COVID which highlighted claims made by people like Tony Fauci while down-playing claims made by people like RFK Jr. and Jay Bhattacharya and others.

False

Dana Bash really was part of the problem during COVID.

Claim #4 (a & b)

a)

BASH: … The COVID vaccine prevented deaths.

b)

BASH: Yes, I can. I can.

In these claims, Dana Bash first says that COVID shots prevented deaths and then, asked a follow-up question by RFK if she can show any published study shows that kids got net benefit from COVID shots, she said yes, that she can show those studies which demonstrated that giving COVID shots to children had helped those kids.

But to prevent a hospitalization from COVID below age 50 requires 10,000 COVID shots get put into people’s arms and — by that time — you will have already put a person into the hospital with myocarditis, a disorder with at least a 1% fatality rate. Because the COVID fatality rate was less than 1%, COVID shots caused net harm:

a) Mostly False

While there remains a theoretical possibility that COVID shots could have saved some lives of the elderly, there is no possibility (even theoretical) that COVID shots saved lives of the young (because myocarditis, which is just one of many adverse effects, is already more deadly than COVID).

b) Completely False

Dana cannot show studies demonstrating that COVID shots were more beneficial than harmful to youngsters (because those studies do not currently exist).

Claim #5

BASH: It is considered decided.

Dana Bash is saying that there is knowledge of an absence of a link between vaccines and autism. She is acting like the primitive women of the Dothraki tribe depicted in Game of Thrones, where they would affirm each other with the saying “It is known.”

Once someone said that “it is known” that something is true, then other people were not allowed to question it. It was a way to end the discussion on the matter.

False

But published research in 2011, which got confirmed in 2025, revealed a link between vaccines and autism:

2011

2025

NOTE: ASD = autistic spectrum disorder

The dose-response evidence of both of these studies — by meeting one of the most important of the Bradford Hill Criteria for inferring causation — adds weight to the connection between vaccines and autism. Not only is Dana Bash wrong, but her follow-up guest that day, Dr. Ashish Jha, is also wrong on this point.

Reference

[transcript showing 5 claims made by Dana Bash] — https://transcripts.cnn.com/show/sotu/date/2026-08-02/segment/01

[no nation had COVID death like the USA did] — https://www.kff.org/covid-19/global-covid-19-tracker/

[link between vaccines and autism found] — Delong G. A positive association found between autism prevalence and childhood vaccination uptake across the U.S. population. J Toxicol Environ Health A. 2011;74(14):903-16. doi: 10.1080/15287394.2011.573736. PMID: 21623535. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21623535/

[link between vaccines and autism confirmed] — https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/