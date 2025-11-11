Dane Wigington of GeoEngineeringWatch was interviewed by Tucker Carlson and he said that Texas had a lower temperature than the North Pole, which would be 90 degrees North latitude (although he could have been referring to North Pole, Alaska which is at 64.67 °N). I found out that Texas got colder than Alaska.

Tyler, Texas

Pay attention to the February highs and lows in Tyler, Texas. The typical February temperatures there span from 42 degrees F up to 63 degrees F. Now let’s check out what is a typical temperature in Fairbanks, Alaska in February:

Fairbanks, Alaska

In Alaska, typical February temperatures span from -11 degrees F up to +12 degrees F. Notice how there is a minimum 30-degree difference in February temperatures in these two locations, using the average high in Alaska versus the average low in Texas. But if you engage in geo-engineering, you could cross that 30-degree chasm.

Here are the receipts:

Fairbanks, Alaska at 7:58 AM, on the morning of 16 Feb 2021

The temperature in Fairbanks hit +7 degrees F, which is well within their typical temperatures. But now let’s check Tyler, Texas at the approximate-same time:

Tyler, Texas at 7:53 AM, on the morning of 16 Feb 2021

The temperature in Texas was 8 degrees colder than the temperature in Alaska, indicating that someone was “messing with the weather” somehow — because the common causes of variation in temperatures cannot explain the crossing of a 30-degree temperature chasm, even going 8 degrees beyond (a 38-degree anomaly).

The daily highs are found at different times than the daily lows, meaning that the actual temperature disparity between Alaska and Texas — when seen at the exact same time of the day — is beyond a 38-degree temperature anomaly. The expected difference in simultaneous temperatures in February is ~50-degrees of difference.

This means that the actual anomaly is a 58-degree temperature anomaly.