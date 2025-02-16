Steve Kirsch reported on a MAHA Alliance presentation given by Del Bigtree and at Minute 28:00, Del tells the reporters in the room how to investigate the clinical trial data that FDA has on approved vaccines. Del then reads from his findings, claiming that the FDA only has 5 days of safety data from clinical trials of the vaccine.

When I looked up the resource to double-check Del’s claim, this is what I found:

The highlighted portion is exactly as Del had quoted it to be, meaning that he was being 100% honest. By being honest about the actual science regarding vaccines, Del Bigtree gets “zero Pinnochios” from this fact-check.

Reference

[FDA page cited by Del Bigtree during presentation at MAHA Alliance] — https://www.fda.gov/files/vaccines%2C%20blood%20%26%20biologics/published/package-insert-recombivax-hb.pdf