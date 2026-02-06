Ed Dowd was recently interviewed by Maria Zeee on the Daily Pulse exclusive found over at the Vigilant Fox substack. Ed made some claims about economic weaknesses and threats — kinds of things that you could not fix unless you were to restore economic freedom to the USA with radical reforms advancing capitalism.

Ed said recent loan growth coming out of commercial banks is dominated by loans to potentially-shady nondepository private equity firms and undisciplined ponzi borrowers who take out loans merely to purchase stocks to try to cash-in on the stock bubble before it crashes. Let’s check the “tale-of-the-tape” to see if Ed’s claim holds up:

Yep, Ed’s claim holds up: Loan growth to real businesses and to consumers has been flat, while loans handed out to undisciplined ponzi borrowers and nondepository financial institutions such as private equity funds has ballooned. All of the recent increase has been to non-productive actors who do not make real goods and services.

Ed also said that consumer spending has dropped, let’s check the tale-of-the-tape:

In constant 2021 dollars, the median income/consumption was higher in 2019 than it ended up in 2023 — 4 years later. The data series did not go past 2023, but data up to 2023 does confirm Ed’s claim. For contrast, France is included and it is easy to see the stagnation in France, and it brings up a potential issue with the sharp divergence.

The Obama administration got good at lying with economic numbers and, wouldn’t you know it, but there was a supposed sharp rise from 2014 which was absent or muted in France. One explanation is that the government was somehow including postulated ObamaCare benefits as if it was personal income, making us seem rich.

Ed also said that China’s investment in fixed assets (houses, capital, infrastructure) has started to decline, as China faces a looming economic implosion. Let’s check the tale-of-the-tape to see if Ed will be “three-for-three” in his pronouncements:

Yep, Ed Dowd was right once again, China may soon implode, endangering even the US economy.

Ed said that the stock market was overvalued (a “bubble”), and that AI was a big part of that. While not being able to parse out the effect of AI, here is evidence of a bubble:

The market capitalization (total value) of the stock market has now shot up to just over 221% of GDP — confirming Ed’s point about a stock bubble that is waiting to burst.

It looks like we really do need that radical reform that restores the economy freedom back to what we had more than half of a century ago, when the size and scope of government was comparatively tiny.

Reference

