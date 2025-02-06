Steve Kirsch recently reported that COVID shots were 200 times more lethal than other shots given out to people between the ages of 18 and 50 — so I decided to fact-check his bold claim. I first got the death reports for 2021 from COVID shots, and it really was what Steve had reported it to be:

And then I got the total of deaths for all of 2020 for all shots, COVID shots included. This first run was required in order to remove COVID shots from total shots later:

And to get all deaths from all shots that were not COVID shots, here are the ones that were (the ones to subtract from the above):

So it turns out that Steve was correct (Steve gets zero Pinnochio’s):

In those under age 50, COVID shots led to 200 times the death reports that typical vaccines did, back in the first year of COVID.