One of my role models is libertarian author and all-around-good-guy, Tom Woods. I am on his email list and a recent mailer includes the claim by Tom Woods that — under the free market capitalism which preceded the Great Depression — the labor share of total income (of Gross Product) grew.

That claim contradicts critics who say that “capitalism makes workers poor.”

But is it true?

To find out if Tom Woods’ claim is true, I found the older series in FRED. Here is the Gross National Product (solid blue) graphed along with total wages paid to workers (dotted line):

It is somewhat difficult to visually discern if the relative height of the dotted line is comprising more or less of a share of the total height of the blue line, but if you divide them rather than plotting them separately, you find the share of GNP made up by labor income:

[click to enlarge]

From a low of around 49% of the GNP in 1921, the sum of all workers wages really did grow as a share of GNP, surpassing 51% of GNP by 1927. In other words, Tom Woods is right. Notice how the labor share of all income under FDR in 1936 to 1939 was below the “free market share” found under the capitalism of the 1920s.

Under capitalism, workers grow rich (collectively, they make “most” of the money).

The late 1920s were much better for American workers than the late 1930s. The Great Depression lasted 7.5 years when using industrial production as the benchmark:

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The month when the USA “recovered”

It was not until March 1937 that industrial production “came back” — meaning that the Great Depression lasted for 7.5 years. If capitalists were in charge, it would not have taken 7.5 years to recover, but would have taken an average of 1.5 years to fully recover. The anti-capitalist policies of FDR made the depression last 5x longer than needed.

Reference

[7.5 years for industrial production to “come back”] — https://alfred.stlouisfed.org/series?seid=IPB50001N