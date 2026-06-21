NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

By late March 2023, almost 673 million COVID shots had gone out:

And when you look up the fatal adverse event reports for those particular shots, you find more than 19,000 of them:

This leads to a fatal adverse event reporting rate of 28.6 per million COVID shot doses:

\(\frac{19236}{672.61} = 28.6\)

As the earlier report showed, the fatal adverse event reporting rate for flu shots is just 0.27 fatal adverse event reports per million doses of flu shots given out. On a crude analysis which assumes no increase in the “propensity to report” adverse events to VAERS, this makes COVID shots out to be over 100x more fatal than flu shots:

\(\frac{28.6}{0.27} = 106x\)

And even if you assume a tripling in the “propensity to report” adverse events to the VAERS system, you still end up with shots that are 35x more lethal than usual shots.

\(\frac{106}{3} = 35x\)

The evidence suggests that modified-RNA injections should get pulled off of the market, because of being at least 35x as dangerous as typical inoculations are.