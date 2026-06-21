Fatal Adverse Event Reporting Rate (100x)
Post #1681
NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.
By late March 2023, almost 673 million COVID shots had gone out:
And when you look up the fatal adverse event reports for those particular shots, you find more than 19,000 of them:
This leads to a fatal adverse event reporting rate of 28.6 per million COVID shot doses:
As the earlier report showed, the fatal adverse event reporting rate for flu shots is just 0.27 fatal adverse event reports per million doses of flu shots given out. On a crude analysis which assumes no increase in the “propensity to report” adverse events to VAERS, this makes COVID shots out to be over 100x more fatal than flu shots:
And even if you assume a tripling in the “propensity to report” adverse events to the VAERS system, you still end up with shots that are 35x more lethal than usual shots.
The evidence suggests that modified-RNA injections should get pulled off of the market, because of being at least 35x as dangerous as typical inoculations are.