As Nicolas Hulscher, MPH recently reported over at the Focal Points substack, young adult athletes are experiencing a large increase in medical emergencies and deaths related to the circulatory system and to cancer. Of mention was Jalen Hurts, who I also recently reported on. Here is the historic record of pulmonary embolism death:

Jalen Hurts is alive and getting treatment for bilateral pulmonary emboli, but the pulmonary embolism death rates above are for Jalen’s age bracket (age 25-29). The year of 2020 was definitely higher than prior years, and 2021 was even higher than 2020. The Z score shows you the number of standard deviations from the mean:

The year of 2021 reached a Z score of 9, meaning that the pulmonary embolism death rate was 9 standard deviations above the mean death rate for the baseline years of 1999-2019. Broken down by month, the elevated rate of 2020 was driven largely by an “all-time-high” monthly pulmonary embolism death count in December 2020:

The evidence suggests that modRNA COVID shots increase the risk of pulmonary embolism, though improper analysis heretofore has kept the CDC from warning the public. What makes the prior analysis improper is that CDC did not look far enough ahead in time, and based its reasoning on a risk-window of just 6 weeks or less.

But other evidence indicates peak risk for pulmonary embolism 10 weeks after exposure to spike protein (either from COVID itself, or from COVID shots) — with elevated risk out to Week 25 or so. You can’t clear a new compound from danger if you only look at a risk window that is half as long as it needed to be to be able to catch the adverse effects.

CDC should be forced to go back and to look at the data using a 25-week risk window.

Reference

[death rate by cause] — https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html

[peak risk of pulmonary embolism occurs 70 days after exposure to spike protein] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S259013622400144X