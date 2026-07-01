In a prior post, it was discovered that the fatal adverse event reports for Moderna shots out to March 2023 had a reporting rate of 33.70 reports of fatality per million doses of Moderna, but that the reporting rate for flu shots was only 0.27 after aggregating all fatal adverse event reports citing flu shots from July 2008 to June 2019:

[click to enlarge]

The month of October 2009 involved the brand new 2009 “pandemic” flu shot, leading to the highest-ever monthly death count (32) in the flu shot dataset. To test the hypothesis that Moderna had a statistically higher reporting rate for fatality, you can use one of the weakest-ever, but most-valid, tests that there is: Chebychev’s Inequality.

Chebychev’s Inequality applies to every quantitative dataset which has ever existed, or any one which will exist at some time in the future. That means it is a test which is “universally valid” because it does not require special considerations. The typical statistical significance shows up at 5 standard deviations of difference.

\(1 - \frac{1}{5^2} = 0.96\)

The Chebychev formula above shows that at least 96% of any dataset, anywhere, involves values which had been within 5 standard deviations (SD) of the mean value. But anything over 20 SD demonstrates variation due to a special cause. Let’s check 21 SD:

\(1 - \frac{1}{21^2} = 0.9977\)

The Chebychev formula above shows that 99.77% of any dataset, anywhere, involves values which had been within 21 standard deviations (SD) of the mean value. The “Chebychev chance” (the highest possible chance) to be above the mean by 21 SDs is 0.001, which is just one chance in a thousand. That is as high a chance as this ever gets.

The common causes of variation — in every dataset which has ever existed — are only responsible for up to 20 standard deviations of difference. Finding a value which is more than 20 standard deviations from the mean (21 or more SD’s) demonstrate a special cause. Here is Moderna:

The yellow cells take what is in the gray cells and adjust it upward by 4.8x, because research has revealed that, when media hype is strong, people report up to 4.8x more adverse event reports. The orange cell reveals that Moderna is found to have a fatal reporting rate significantly above the flu shot rate: 31 standard deviations higher!

Because this test is universally-valid, the evidence tells us that Moderna should get yanked off of the market for being so comparatively dangerous.

Reference

[251.85 million Moderna doses in USA by 22 Mar 2023] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[8,487 Moderna death reports in USA up to March 2023] — MedAlerts. https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php

[yearly uptake of flu shots] — CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/hcp/vaccine-supply/vaccine-supply-historical.html