NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

Fauci’s diary reveals that he got along with some people, but not with others. In the cases of Jared Kushner and Deborah Birx, the relations turned sour. Here are the receipts:

Fauci wanted the USA to follow China

Fauci partnered with Gates and BARDA

This “partnership” included vaccines

Birx disliked Fauci’s Favoritism of Moderna

Fauci and Trump were “frenemies”

Fauci “owned” Operation Warp Speed

Cases came out of nowhere, rather than being transmitted

Fauci planned to derail a convalescent plasma EUA of Birx

Fauci got Scott Atlas off of the Air (via Meadows)

Fauci said many can die, after saying COVID acted like flu

Gates agreed to pay for updates to COVID shots

AstraZeneca tried pulling a “fast one”

Fauci and Gates joked about putting chips into people

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