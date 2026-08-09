Fauci Cult of Personality
Post #1738
NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.
Fauci’s diary reveals that he got along with some people, but not with others. In the cases of Jared Kushner and Deborah Birx, the relations turned sour. Here are the receipts:
Fauci wanted the USA to follow China
Fauci partnered with Gates and BARDA
This “partnership” included vaccines
Birx disliked Fauci’s Favoritism of Moderna
Fauci and Trump were “frenemies”
Fauci “owned” Operation Warp Speed
Cases came out of nowhere, rather than being transmitted
Fauci planned to derail a convalescent plasma EUA of Birx
Fauci got Scott Atlas off of the Air (via Meadows)
Fauci said many can die, after saying COVID acted like flu
Gates agreed to pay for updates to COVID shots
AstraZeneca tried pulling a “fast one”
Fauci and Gates joked about putting chips into people
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