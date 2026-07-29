As reported by The Defender, Anthony Fauci had a pulmonary infarction after becoming fully-dosed with the experimental COVID shots. The most likely cause is a pulmonary embolism (PE) — a floating blood clot that gets lodged in your lungs. Fauci never warned the public about the risk of pulmonary embolism (PE) after COVID shots.

Even the CDC, in 2025, claimed that there was no increased risk for PE:

They found no risk for other things, such as no risk of uterine bleeding, and no risk of tinnitus …

And the only major adverse event that CDC had acknowledged by 2025 was for myocarditis and pericarditis:

That’s odd, because CDC had originally promised to run a Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) analysis on adverse events, and to follow up on any where the PRR > 2.0. When I ran the test that CDC promised it would run, I found a PRR of 16, meaning that, out of all adverse event reports reported, COVID shots had 16x the reports for PE.

Stated another way, the share of all reports comprised by reports of PE in COVID shots was 16 times a greater share of all reports than it was when looking at all vaccines combined. Even the 95% lower bound of the PRR was still above 8x:

[upper-right panel; click to enlarge]

CDC had complained that it could not trust the PRR, because of variability in the estimate, but the method of addressing variability in the estimate is really very simple: Form a confidence interval around your point estimate, instead of accepting your point estimate at face value. CDC failed to perform this basic due diligence.

Given how the safety signal was there — with even the lower bound on it being so high that it was just as if it was flashing a warning in big, bright, neon lights — and given how Fauci himself was stricken with it after becoming fully-dosed with the experimental COVID shots, it takes more than mere negligence to explain the silence.

Reference

[CDC only admits of 2 major adverse events: myocarditis and pericarditis] — https://www.cdc.gov/acip/downloads/slides-2025-06-25-26/04-Meyer-COVID-508.pdf