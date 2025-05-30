NOTE: A follow-up report of adults-only is forthcoming, and will be more valid than this all-ages report.

Pulmonary Embolism (PE) is a blood clot that gets lodged in your lungs and it can be very dangerous, even life-threatening. Because of its seriousness, it is the type of an event which you would want to know about with regard to even slight increases in risk for it. Both CDC and FDA initially stayed quiet about PE after COVID shots.

CDC

CDC had an official policy to use a data-mining technique called the Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) which is really nothing other than the relative share of all adverse event reports that a particular type of report comprises. For the dozen years from 2008-2019, there were 343,000 adverse events reported to the VAERS system:

But to form a baseline for the share of all reports comprised just by reports of PE, here are the same years but with filtering out just those reports which were for PE:

With just 49 reports of PE for a grand total of 343,130 reports, we now have a baseline proportion of all adverse event reports expected to be composed of PE reports. For Moderna, here are the first 10 months of reports:

It is worth mentioning that there were already over 10,000 reports even before 2021. And here are the PE reports for Moderna:

And now we can perform the analysis, using the share of all Moderna reports comprised of PE reports, versus the share of all historic reports that were comprised of PE reports:

Even for December of 2020, Moderna had already thrown a Safety Signal for PE — with a PRR of 4.56 (PE reports for Moderna comprised 4.56 times the share of all reports that would be typically found for historic vaccines). The robustness of the signal shows up in cell AE7, where the 95% lower bound is still above 2.0.

Things get worse over time, and they keep getting worse but, because of space, just these first two months will suffice. The third analysis in the spreadsheet is the cumulative one involving both months together (December 2020 & January 2021).

FDA

By mid-2022, the FDA had finally got around to admitting that there was a link between Pfizer shots and PE:

But they had known about it ever since 27 February 2021:

[click to enlarge]

It looks like our regulatory agencies “dropped the ball” when it comes to looking out for the safety of pharmaceutical products. The evidence suggests that there was a coordinated “cover-up” of the danger of the experimental COVID shots.

Reference

[online search tool for VAERS] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[FDA finally gets around to admitting a link between Pfizer and PE] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X22014931?via%3Dihub