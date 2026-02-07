Amanda Bartolotta puts out a newsletter called America First Immigration Weekly and, in this week’s installment, she referenced a Revolver News article on the recent demise of Fed Ex. Of particular interest is the preferential hiring, and even what appears as “over-hiring” of non-Americans, for the claimed purpose of cost-cutting.

But the actual motive behind these decisions may not be financial. Check out this section of the report from Revolver News:

Notice how it is that Fed Ex middle management no longer interviews new hires for the package handlers. The hiring of these persons — persons who handle packages which make it into the inside of your house — is performed by a 100% unaccountable, non-human digital system. Crime-thriller shows would have a field day with this …

As an outspoken conservative on the internet, you sign for the Fed Ex package, but no one in the chain-of-custody of that package was interviewed by a real human being. Also, the Fed Ex delivery driver was wearing a face mask and surgical gloves when quickly handing you the package, and this driver seemed “off” to you.

You recall the stone-cold look on the face of the illegal immigrant semi truck driver in Aug 2025, who did a u-turn on a freeway when a vehicle was approaching — rather than waiting until the coast was clear — which led to the vehicle slamming into the semi-trailer at break-neck speeds, killing the persons inside.

But then you thought to yourself:

“Oh, that’s just a coincidence that a stone-cold, illegal immigrant semi driver would perform that u-turn at the exact moment when it was clear that there was no time for the approaching vehicle to avoid high-speed collision. It certainly was not a pre-meditated “contract killing” of a U.S. citizen on some hit-list! That’s crazy-talk!

Therefore, I can feel completely confident in accepting this package into my home, even though no person in the chain-of-custody of that package was ever interviewed by a real person, but instead was hired by a 100% unaccountable digital AI system.”

But then, after a few minutes, you start to notice that you are feeling hot, so you go to check the thermostat to see if the temperature in your home was too high. To your surprise, you find that the temperature in your home is actually slightly below the typical temperature, and you realize that the fever may indicate that you are sick …

Great Replacement Theory may have an aspect to it where you are trying to, in the words of Obama, “spread the wealth around” — but a second aspect to replacing real human beings who had social cohesion with one another and a measure of patriotism to their nation is much more nefarious than a simple shift in the flow of funds.

A decade ago, there was a “campaign” which involved SEIU union members inserting themselves into fast-food chains, at least in the Houston area of Texas. But the stated purpose of the insertion never came to fruition (there was no mass demonstration or other visible outcome associated with SEIU members near the food that you eat).

If there was no outward effect of that SEIU campaign, then what was the purpose of allowing dozens of these potential Communists (SEIU and actual Communists are “fellow travelers”) to have access to the food that certain key people were ingesting at the time? Enquiring minds want to know.