The Medical Freedom Movement can get splintered if there are people pushing purity tests. The right questions sometimes change with a change in context. In the context of what is called “Pandemic Preparedness” — the right question is not over whether contagious diseases are ever contagious, but: what alters contagiousness and virulence?

Back in 2022, researchers proved the onward (forward) transmission of flu from inoculated ferrets. A first ferret is inoculated with a standard dose, then caged near other ferrets. A majority of these other ferrets end up with that strain of flu, and they are removed and then caged near still other ferrets — which also catch that same flu.

But the researchers were careful to state how the scientifically-proven forward transmission of influenza is not a perfect model which simultaneously informs us about human-to-human transmission of flu. In human beings, transmission of flu is variable and dependent on several factors. Explaining 80% of that variability is a goal.

Perhaps the largest share of the variability in the transmission of flu and other acute respiratory disease is your vitamin D level. It is not the amount of vitamin D that you take as a supplement, as that can be misleading. Check out the 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels found after 3 months of supplementation with 5000-IU of vitamin D (left panel):

Even after 3 months of 5000-IU of vitamin D, roughly half of the participants still had values below 29.9 ng/mL of active vitamin D — but optimal levels are 42 ng/mL or higher.

Outcomes depend on your serum level of active vitamin D (25-hydroxyvitamin D). It is even true for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. When more than 190,000 Americans were investigated for active vitamin D levels and testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, a tight relationship was found:

The right question isn’t whether COVID can be transmitted from person-to-person, the right question is: what alters contagiousness and virulence? If you believe that COVID cannot be transmitted from one person to the next, then you might accidentally refrain from looking into, or caring about, your own vitamin D levels.

Why care about your own immune resilience if there is nothing to be immune from?

While COVID was never very deadly to begin with, deadly situations could be created around COVID, providing perverse incentives for certain people to accrue money and power. This is evident in the hospital reimbursement schemes which could amount to a payment of over $100,000 per person categorized as being stricken with COVID.

But if we discover what it is that is responsible for, say, 80% of the variability in contagiousness and virulence — and if we are lucky enough to discover that the factors responsible are under our own personal control, and are cheap, and are safe — then the concept of “Pandemic Preparedness” withers in importance.

Why worry about a pandemic if you already personally control 80% of the outcome?

There are perverse political and financial incentives to promote that there is a need for “Pandemic Preparedness” — because of how, if made into a big deal, someone always ends up with more money and control. Entrenched elites got super-wealthy from COVID, but only because they got enough people to believe the “authorities.”

But if we personally control the outcome, or at least the vast majority of it, then we do not need government rescuers. Check out this quote from the study mentioned up top (where active vitamin D, or 25-hydroxyvitamin D, is shortened up to 25(OH)D):

“A previous study found that each 4 ng/mL increase in circulating 25(OH)D levels was associated with a 7% decreased risk of seasonal infection, a decrement of approximately 1.75% per ng/mL [18]. This is remarkably similar to the 1.6% lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 positivity per ng/mL found in our adjusted multivariable model.”

Other research found that severity of infection (effective “virulence”) was even more tightly regulated by vitamin D levels than mere positivity was. While many things are needed to stay healthy, this example of just one thing — vitamin D — already shows that immune resilience is something people can not only strive for, but obtain.

And they can do it cheaply and safely.

Reference

[scientifically-proven forward transmission of influenza in ferrets] — Sutton TC, Lamirande EW, Patel DR, Johnson KEE, Czako R, Ghedin E, Lee RTC, Maurer-Stroh S, Subbarao K. Sequential Transmission of Influenza Viruses in Ferrets Does Not Enhance Infectivity and Does Not Predict Transmissibility in Humans. mBio. 2022 Dec 20;13(6):e0254022. doi: 10.1128/mbio.02540-22. Epub 2022 Oct 27. PMID: 36300929; PMCID: PMC9765597. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9765597/

[even 5000-IU of vitamin D per day for 3 months only got about half of people up to 30 ng/mL of active vitamin D] — Karonova TL, Chernikova AT, Golovatyuk KA, Bykova ES, Grant WB, Kalinina OV, Grineva EN, Shlyakhto EV. Vitamin D Intake May Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Infection Morbidity in Health Care Workers. Nutrients. 2022 Jan 24;14(3):505. doi: 10.3390/nu14030505. PMID: 35276863; PMCID: PMC8839300. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8839300/

[most of the variability in SARS-CoV-2 positivity is explained by one single factor: vitamin D] — Kaufman HW, Niles JK, Kroll MH, Bi C, Holick MF (2020) SARS-CoV-2 positivity rates associated with circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels. PLoS ONE 15(9): e0239252. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0239252

[what was found true for COVID (outcome depends on vitamin D) had also been found true for acute respiratory infections, overall] — Berry DJ, Hesketh K, Power C, Hyppönen E. Vitamin D status has a linear association with seasonal infections and lung function in British adults. Br J Nutr. 2011 Nov;106(9):1433-40. doi: 10.1017/S0007114511001991. Epub 2011 Jun 6. PMID: 21736791. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21736791/

[COVID severity is even more dependent upon vitamin D levels than is mere positivity] — Kaya MO, Pamukçu E, Yakar B. The role of vitamin D deficiency on COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies. Epidemiol Health. 2021;43:e2021074. doi: 10.4178/epih.e2021074. Epub 2021 Sep 23. PMID: 34607398; PMCID: PMC8769802. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8769802/