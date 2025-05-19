A new COVID documentary called Follow the Silenced by Mikki Willis was just released, and it has some heart-breaking moments in it as you follow the experiences of the vaccine-injured. It also reveals a conspiracy around the Defense Medical Epidemiological Database (DMED). Before that though, a Biden quote is revealing:

At this time-stamped moment in the video, Biden boldly proclaims that there is just 1 daily case of COVID per 5,000 fully-dosed Americans. But let’s check the control group of the Pfizer trial so that we have some reference for that number:

From 2,222 person-years of follow-up in the placebo group, 162 COVID cases were found. But guess what the ratio is when you convert the person-years into person-days and then make the ratio of cases-per-person-days?

Hold onto your seat as you read this:

You get 1 case per 5,000 person-days!

Wait, whuh?!

Biden proudly proclaimed that fully-dosed people get COVID at the same rate as the placebo group of the Pfizer trial?! Maybe that was a cloaked tip-off to us, or a poke in the eye, letting us know that COVID shots do not slow down COVID infections, and officials don’t even care that they don’t slow down infections. What a sick joke.

Anyway, let’s move on to DMED.

Once Senator Ron Johnson put the Dept. of Defense on notice, looking right into the camera to tell them that they must preserve the data for follow-up investigation, the data glitched. Once the data came back, it was changed. Because the original analysis went back 5 years, the change in data went back 5 years:

Original (Acute Pericaridits)

Change in those original years**

**but notice how those behind the DMED cover-up forgot to go back further in time!

The 5 prior years were changed, but those behind the DMED cover-up forgot to cover their tracks by changing the years prior to that as well, accidentally leaving a digital fingerprint at the crime scene (a smoking gun). When using the original data with the 5 prior years to 2021, you can form a standard score, or Z score:

Whenever a Z score passes 20.0, then you have proven something called “special cause.” The common causes of variation in data cannot (ever) explain shifts so large that they are worth over 20 standard deviations of shifting. This is true, regardless of the original distribution of values — an insight stemming from Chebychev Theorem.

For pericarditis and pulmonary embolism, there is definitely a special cause in effect. For any general disease of the nervous system, the Z score was a blow-out (Z ~ 480). The evidence suggests that there was a DMED cover-up which failed to cover its tracks enough, so that going back even further would not reveal the faked numbers.

Reference

[where I learned of Follow the Silenced] — Independent Medical Alliance.

[“Follow the Silenced” documentary by Mikki Willis] — https://followthesilenced.com/

[162 cases in 2,222 person years is about 1 case per 5,000 person-days] — Pfizer trial data at FDA. Table 6. https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download