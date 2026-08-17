NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

In the 2013 film, World War Z, an Israeli official describes a tactic utilized by the Israeli government when figuring out if threats exist:

If 9 men all interpret data in one way, then it is imperative that the “10th man” purposefully takes on an opposing view.

The above is not a direct quote, but it reveals the logic. As the subject matter in the film was the possibility of a “zombie apocalypse” — Israel turned out to be the only nation on Earth that was ready for the apocalypse (because the 10th man interpreted intercepted communications mentioning “zombies” at face value).

The main point of “10th Man” analysis is to answer the question:

Where do the given data currently point?

Some scientists and researchers will rail against the communication to the public of where data currently point, because they will say that it is irresponsible to get ahead of your skiis like that, possibly causing anxiety when you may never have to reach the point indicated by data. Here’s the “10th Man” analysis on Miscarriage data in v-Safe:

In this admittedly-small sample, 85% of all reported miscarriage in v-Safe had occurred by May 2021. But the prior report linked to at the top of this one had found that 2,814 unique v-Safe users put “miscarriage” into their free text fields. A “10th Man” question is:

What if this sample above is representative of all 2,814 reports?

If this first sample is representative of all miscarriages in v-Safe, then extrapolation would reveal 2,000 reports by April 2021 — before very many pregnant women had even taken COVID shots, because the CDC had not yet “strongly recommended” them to do so. Over 2,250 reports would have occurred by May 2021.

If this “10th Man” analysis holds up under further digging — such that over 2,250 first-miscarriage v-Safe reports were really and truly available to Rochelle Walensky when she said that the CDC “strongly recommends” COVID shots for pregnant women — then it will prove to be damaging to her reputation as a responsible health official.

NOTES

Afterword: An error was discovered and this report only has 31 first-miscarriages — not 33, as stated (2 of the repeat-miscarriages were counted as first ones) — but percentages change by very little after correcting it, so the overall message remains unchanged.

[click to enlarge]

Reference

[v-Safe search of Free Text Fields] — https://icandecide.org/v-safe-data/