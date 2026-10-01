World Net Daily recently reported that the Florida AG filed a lawsuit against Pfizer for deceptive marketing. In a prior Deep Dive, it was shown that, worldwide, over 2000 fatal adverse event reports were associated with Pfizer shots taken in February 2021. But if you restrict it to just domestic (US only) reports, here is what it looks like:

As the third row shows, 1,745 domestic fatal adverse event reports came in for Pfizer shots given during the month of February 2021. But how many domestic Pfizer shots went out in that month? Here are the Pfizer shots which had gone out by 31 Jan 2021:

That’s a baseline of 16.8 million which had already gone out. Now let’s check the new running total of Pfizer shots at the end of February:

With 38.4 million total by the end of February, subtracting the original 16.8 million which had gone out prior to February reveals the February Pfizer shots:

\(38.4 - 16.8 = 21.6million\)

With 21.6 million shots going out that month, and 1,745 fatal adverse event reports coming in for those shots, you can find the fatal reporting rate for February:

\(\frac{1745}{21.6} = 80.8perMillion\)

That number is astonishing, given how the usual fatal reporting rate for general vaccines is only ~1.0 per million. The February Pfizer fatal reporting rate was 80x. The evidence suggests that Pfizer should be sued, like the Florida AG, James Uthmeier, is courageously doing. This is important in order to get justice for Americans.

Moderna even worse

At a higher dose of mRNA per shot than Pfizer, Moderna’s February Fatal Reporting Rate was 87.7 reported deaths per million doses. In order to commit this value to your long-term memory, realize that it rounds to 88 — the number of keys on a piano. To solidify the memory, attached the phrase “we got played” (like a piano) to it in your mind.

Reference

[monthly Pfizer doses] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[VAERS search results page] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACM&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=PFIZER/BIONTECH&DIED=Yes&STATE=NOTFR&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2020&VAX_MONTH_LOW=12&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2022&VAX_MONTH_HIGH=08