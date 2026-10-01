World Net Daily recently reported that the Florida AG filed a lawsuit against Pfizer for deceptive marketing. In a prior Deep Dive, it was shown that, worldwide, over 2000 fatal adverse event reports were associated with Pfizer shots taken in February 2021. But if you restrict it to just domestic (US only) reports, here is what it looks like:
As the third row shows, 1,745 domestic fatal adverse event reports came in for Pfizer shots given during the month of February 2021. But how many domestic Pfizer shots went out in that month? Here are the Pfizer shots which had gone out by 31 Jan 2021:
That’s a baseline of 16.8 million which had already gone out. Now let’s check the new running total of Pfizer shots at the end of February:
With 38.4 million total by the end of February, subtracting the original 16.8 million which had gone out prior to February reveals the February Pfizer shots:
With 21.6 million shots going out that month, and 1,745 fatal adverse event reports coming in for those shots, you can find the fatal reporting rate for February:
That number is astonishing, given how the usual fatal reporting rate for general vaccines is only ~1.0 per million. The February Pfizer fatal reporting rate was 80x. The evidence suggests that Pfizer should be sued, like the Florida AG, James Uthmeier, is courageously doing. This is important in order to get justice for Americans.
Moderna even worse
At a higher dose of mRNA per shot than Pfizer, Moderna’s February Fatal Reporting Rate was 87.7 reported deaths per million doses. In order to commit this value to your long-term memory, realize that it rounds to 88 — the number of keys on a piano. To solidify the memory, attached the phrase “we got played” (like a piano) to it in your mind.
Reference
[monthly Pfizer doses] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
[VAERS search results page] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACM&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=PFIZER/BIONTECH&DIED=Yes&STATE=NOTFR&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2020&VAX_MONTH_LOW=12&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2022&VAX_MONTH_HIGH=08
M-rna-lnp platform was harmful from the beginning and why 20 years in the lab could not fix it. So, everything downstream of making this Emergency Use Authorized for humans is a lie. You can't get good fruit from a bad tree and six years later we are still harvesting bad fruit.
Thank you for supplying the hard evidence necessary for a successful suit.
I reviewed the information which I had collected from other authors to update what we now know about the Covid virus and where it originated from and how it was deployed to require vaccinations and what potentially follows, presumably as AI takes over: The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
The vaccines are cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) because they are Patented to Moderna and BionTech for Pfizer. They are NOT mRNA and never have been.
AND Who owns the Copyright for Covid-19?
May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.
Moderna could not have made their Covid vaccine without the Covid virus to work from which they had the patent for from 2013 or before.
BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/
What is in a cDNA Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA vaccine:
Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines side effects which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages?
AND
A Hundred Billion Nanobots on the Tip of a Syringe Is a Daunting Thought "Future Science Series: The Targeted Collective – Have We All Been Chipped?" — The Solari Report. Lioness of Judah Ministry Dec 13 2025 (Yes, you have)
As aired on the Children’s Health Defense TV network, a scientist injected Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine ingredients onto a slide and zoomed in on its actions with a microscope at 100 times magnification. You can literally see microscopic particles acting as blinking lights while they self-assemble.
The scientist explains that these microparticles or nanoparticles are called “microchips” because they emit signals known as “MAC address” phenomenon. In the background can be seen “nano and micro-robots that are communicating with each other via light signals” as they are collaborating to self-assemble into what looks like a miniature satellite. This is already proven to persist in the body for at least two years, with spike proteins and nanoparticles traveling through the bloodstream to vital organs, ovaries, testes, and the brain.
Swarming particles use light to communicate with each other and assemble into larger nano-conglomerations inside the blood vessels
Mind you this is happening inside the blood, organs, and brain of anyone who’s been injected with this Covid-19 nightmarish “vaccine” technology. This scientist has witnessed this happening in the human blood of those injected, as the “swarming” technology creates havoc inside the blood vessels using mRNA nanotechnology.
The analysis reveals over 50 undeclared chemical elements in the injection ingredients, including fluorescent graphene oxide. FIFTY undeclared chemical elements used to cause myocarditis, pericarditis, chronic and severe inflammation, immune dysfunction, miscarriages, and more. She has documented this phenomenon extensively, so this is not one corrupted vial that happened to have these contaminants and technological capability.
Childrens Health Defense By S.D. Wells December 22, 2024
Conclusion:
Albert Bourla said in a statement that Operation Warp Speed and the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna “is a profound public health achievement” that was achieved under the leadership of Trump during the president’s first term, (when Trump said he used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force the vaccines through and into your arms).
“This American leadership also delivered a new platform that may drive significant innovation in cancer research,” Bourla said. “Such an accomplishment would typically be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, given its significant impact.”
Zachary Stieber Senior Reporter 9/3/2025 Epoch Times
AND
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".
AND
This link explains what is deliberately happening to us: https://newstarget.com/2026-09-23-final-chapter-for-humanity-now-in-play.html
As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic
Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start?
It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it, but when Trump, POTUS 45 was in.
America held The Covid-19 virus in a Level 4 Bio Lab from 2013 to 2019, but for 6 years, in North Carolina before releasing it in Wuhan, China, as a Military Project, at the Military Games there, where 100 Countries sent their Military Athletes to compete (according to a document suppressed by Biden, released in 2025) and that is how the virus was spread around the world by America as a Military Operation like this: 8 people with Moderna's Covid virus infected 64 people, who infected 4096 people who infected 1,677,216 people and so on and the vaccines were the result of the release of the covid virus as reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, by Senator Tuberville.
Mculloch said that Trump won't discuss his vaccines or his relationship with Bill Gates, who you will recall he had a sit down meal with, after being re-elected POTUS 47, so is Bill Gates the financier for both Trump and Biden and the release of Moderna's Covid-19 and the vaccines which followed, which The Expose revealed, POTUS 45 Trump, had used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force them into Law and all that has since followed?
According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, the hidden data about the COVID-19 vaccine reveals a deliberate suppression of adverse effects, including spike protein toxicity, infertility and autoimmune disorders, orchestrated by corrupt health agencies and Big Pharma to "push a depopulation agenda" under the guise of public safety. This deception, exposed through leaked communications and whistleblower testimonies, confirms that the so-called "vaccine" was a bioweapon designed to harm humanity "while enriching globalist elites and the pharmaceutical cartel". Brighteon 17.10.2025 - replace Humanity with AI, in which Trump has invested heavily, I read yesterday.