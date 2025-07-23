A 2023 meta-analysis found out that flu shots do not decrease the rate of fetal loss in pregnant women. They also did not find clear evidence that they increase the rate of fetal loss, but the relevant take-away for analysis below is that we can say that there is no good evidence which suggests that taking flu shots reduces the rate of fetal loss.

Spontaneous Abortion, (miscarriage)

NOTE: SAB = spontaneous abortion (miscarriage); TIIV = trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine

Even with a second season adjusted odds ratio for miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) of 1.40, the existing data reveal that you cannot expect flu shots to cut miscarriage rates. Only when odds ratios are below 1.0 would you ever make the claim that taking flu shots cuts the rate of fetal loss during pregnancy.

Stillbirth

When accounting for immortal time bias (a full accounting of both the time exposed to risk, and the time not exposed to risk, with no misclassifications), then the point estimate of the adjusted risk ratio for stillbirth is 1.18 which, if significant, would have indicated that taking flu shots makes you 18% more susceptible to stillbirths.

But even though almost 12,000 women were involved, they failed to reach statistical significance. Even so, it can still be said that — in spite of looking very hard (observing 12,000 women) — there is no evidence suggesting that flu shots cut fetal loss rates.

If flu shots don’t cut fetal loss rates …

But if flu shots don’t cut fetal loss rates, then you could use a group of women who had taken flu shots in order to build an appropriate baseline rate of fetal loss, one which — unlike other types of control groups — would account for the “healthy vaccinee effect” (i.e., those taking vaccines are, in general, healthier-than-average).

However, if an appropriate control group is one made up of women who have taken flu shots (because it auto-corrects for “healthy vaccinee bias”), then a recent report by Josh Guetzkow and colleagues indicates that that COVID shots increased the rate of fetal loss in early pregnancy by 96% (purple notes added):

With an appropriate baseline rate of early fetal loss (prior to Week 14) of 61.3 per 1,000 pregnancies (the flu shot rate; appropriate control group)— and a Dose 3 COVID shot early fetal loss rate of 120.4 per 1,000 pregnancies — then the increase in risk of fetal loss from COVID shots was 96%, which is similar to what Dr. James Thorp described.

Reference

[preprint by Guetzkow and colleagues] — https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.06.18.25329352v1.full.pdf

[flu shots do not reduce the rate of fetal loss in pregnant women] — Wolfe DM, Fell D, Garritty C, Hamel C, Butler C, Hersi M, Ahmadzai N, Rice DB, Esmaeilisaraji L, Michaud A, Soobiah C, Ghassemi M, Khan PA, Sinilaite A, Skidmore B, Tricco AC, Moher D, Hutton B. Safety of influenza vaccination during pregnancy: a systematic review. BMJ Open. 2023 Sep 6;13(9):e066182. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2022-066182. PMID: 37673449; PMCID: PMC10496691. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10496691/