The following report is the promised follow-up to a prior report here.

In the prior report linked to above, pulmonary embolism reports for Moderna were compared to a historic background through all of VAERS, but a more valid approach would be to match the age-distribution of COVID shot recipients for the first 10 months, almost all of which were 18 years or older:

Going back through VAERS and filtering for only age 18 and up, here are the total reports (n=196,619):

And here are just the reports of pulmonary embolism (n=37):

The updated Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) analysis — the officially-sanctioned data-mining method approved of by the CDC — first finds significance in January 2021, with a PRR of 4.87 (cell AB6 in the spreadsheet below):

The numbers for February were worse than those for January, and even the cumulative numbers beginning from December 2020 and ending in February 2021 show a robust Safety Signal for pulmonary embolism for Moderna. The PRR of 8.64 means that pulmonary embolism reports made up 8.64 times the share of all reports as is typical.

Reference

[online search tool for VAERS] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[FDA finally gets around to admitting a link between Pfizer and PE] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X22014931?via%3Dihub