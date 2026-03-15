As the FDA and CDC are currently making moves to consolidate spontaneous adverse event reporting systems, it may be a good time to access the data for posterity — on the off-chance that we lose access to the data, even partially. When fatal adverse event reports with symptom onset by Day 120 are queried, here are the data for 2017:

2017

Notice how foreign-based reports have been excluded, as they are in the charts below.

To show the potential for error, the fatal adverse event reports with an unknown time of onset are shown. With just 4 unknown onset times out of 75 total reports of fatality, we have high confidence that each of the individual interval values are accurate. In four of those individual categories above, real death could be one higher than is shown.

At far lower probability, in just one of the categories above, real deaths could be 4 deaths higher than what is shown. When the sum of all deaths in 2017 is graphed along with the next 3 years, a safety signal (safety signal = value over 2x expected) was thrown for the year of 2020 (green bar below):

Up to 2020

Critics and detractors may be able to “explain away” this 2020 safety signal by arguing that 2020 was a year with a more-than-normal exposure and an increased propensity to report. With more people taking them, and with increased propensity to report, they will say, it would be expected that fatal reports would also be more than normal.

This reasoning does work, up to a point. It is “possible” that the expected fatal adverse event reports could be approximately two times what is normal, and possibly even 3x what is normal or typical for a year. But let’s now add in the year of 2021:

Up to 2021

With an average multiple — when compared to the 2017-2019 years — of 116x, it is no longer possible for critics and detractors to “explain away” the excess of fatal adverse event reports. After crude adjustment assuming that fatal adverse event reports would double from what is typical, then the 2021 year is still found to have 58x too much death:

\(\frac{116}{2} = 58\)

Here is the official report for the 2021 year:

The highest value for 2017 was with onset on Day 1, and there were 23 of them, but in 2021, there were 1,138 fatal adverse event reports with onset on Day 1. On that worst day of 2017, the year of 2021 was still 50x as bad. Here is how all 5 years of fatal adverse event reports look with all 15 time intervals for symptom onset:

The evidence — after correcting for increased uptake and increased propensity to report — suggests that experimental COVID shots were 58x more lethal to take into your body than are typical vaccines. Even expecting fatal adverse event reports to triple still leads to the situation where COVID shots were a minimum of 39x as deadly.

Reference

[online tool for searching the VAERS database] — https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php