Dr. Robert W. Malone was one of the presenters at a recent national security summit called “Feds for Freedom” — and he lamented about how he does not know what it is going to take to “fix” America, so that we no longer live under a quasi-tyrannical surveillance state which censors its own citizens. My answer: No picnic, no ants.

No Picnic, No Ants

When you bring tasty food on a picnic, the ants might come to see if they can get away with carrying some of your food back to the colony. Because the food is concentrated in one place, it draws out the ants. In governance, if you concentrate too much power and spending in one place, then the human version of ants will come.

These “ants” are Washington insiders and cronies of government, obtaining “no-bid” contracts and cutting secret deals that Eisenhower had warned about in his 1961 Farewell Address when he mentioned the Military-Industrial Complex. Because ants are too numerous to destroy, the better solution is to stop or downsize the picnic.

Because a nation prospers most when decisions are decentralized, an indicator of whether the picnic has been downsized enough to allow for continued prosperity is the ratio of private sector wages to federal spending. Back in 1929, private sector wages were 15x what the federal government spent, making people the choice-makers:

Even in 1956, workers were still making most of the choices about where the resources of America would be spent, earning 2.5x what the federal government was spending:

An amendments convention which adds a Constitutional Amendment that forces the federal government to downsize so that federal spending is capped so as to make it so that private sector wages are 2.5x what the federal government spends would be a huge way to downsize the picnic and restore freer market economics to America.

If $2.5 trillion is earned in the private sector, then government could spend $1 trillion. If $5 trillion is earned in the private sector, then government could spend $2 trillion. If $7.5 trillion is earned in the private sector, then government could spend $3 trillion. If $10 trillion is earned — like in 2023 — then government could spend $4 trillion.

In 2023, the federal government spent $6.5 trillion (63% more than it should have).

Services that the federal government has become used to performing would have to be returned to the private sector — or individual state governments — because the funding would no longer be there to support a bloated government which does too many things (things never mentioned in the original U.S. Constitution).

To get a new Amendment into the U.S. Constitution, a majority of states would have to sign onto it, but the federal government would not get to have a say in the matter. If the Amendment passed, then they’d have to downsize.

Reference

[private sector wages] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Wage and salary accruals: Domestic private industries [A4103C0A144NBEA], retrieved from ALFRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https:///series?seid=A4103C0A144NBEA

[federal spending] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal Government Current Expenditures [AFEXPND], retrieved from ALFRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https:///series?seid=AFEXPND