Nicolas Hulscher recently reported on adverse event reports in France following COVID shots. Because the reporting rate for serious adverse events from COVID shots was so high, I grabbed the 1991-2001 average reporting rate for serious adverse events for all vaccines in the USA for comparison. The contrast is striking:

Evidence suggests that COVID shots are from 27 to 107 times more dangerous than typical vaccines. Considering how a safety signal is already present when adverse events are up by a factor of 2, even the signal from Pfizer (27 times more dangerous than typical vaccines) is an order-of-magnitude beyond what is used for alarm.

Anyone calling COVID shots “safe” needs to address the wide disparity against what has been historically considered safe in the past. If 9.6 serious adverse event reports per million doses has been usual, then how can over 250 serious adverse event reports per million doses be thought of as “safe?”

Data to build the graph above:

Reference

[results from employing an enhanced system of safety surveillance in France] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0040595724001999

[historic reporting rates for serious adverse events in the USA] — https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss5201a1.htm