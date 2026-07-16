In anticipation of Trump’s prime-time address tonight on election integrity, here are data which came from the January 2026 Georgia State Election Board Meeting regarding Fulton County results in 2020:

The total number of ballots on the recount was 527,925 but you might be quietly asking yourself this:

“ Out of those 527,925 ballots, how many of them were actually “duplicate” ballots which had been scanned through the machine more than one time? “

When the governor assigned a team to answer this question, that team found 13 batches with duplicates, presented almost exactly 10 hours into the YouTube video of the meeting:

But Joe Rossi is presenting this evidence to the board, and he found 4x more duplicates than the 1,555 of them that the governor’s investigative team had found:

In fact, he found more than 6,600 duplicate votes in Fulton County:

This got reported as 5,618 duplicate votes for Biden and 1,025 duplicate votes for Trump:

But you may now be quietly thinking to yourself:

“ If we use Fulton County results as a yardstick, and apply it to all of Georgia, then did Trump actually win Georgia in 2020? “

Here is what happens when you extrapolate the Fulton County result, statewide:

Not only does it make Trump win Georgia, but after correcting for the discovered and validated duplicates, it makes Trump win Georgia with a Margin of Victory almost 3x larger than the supposed Margin of Victory awarded to Biden.

Reference

[see timestamp 9:59:28] -- YouTube call-tag: v=qmo4WZzrd_I

[over 5,500 “duplicate” votes for Biden in Fulton County] -- https://electioncrimebureau.com/erc-r-06/

[2020 general election numbers] -- https://www.fec.gov/resources/cms-content/documents/federalelections2020.pdf