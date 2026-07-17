In this prior post, it was discovered that officials in Georgia investigated Fulton County ballots for 2020, and they found out that 1,555 of them were duplicates which had been put through the tally machine more than one time (“false” votes). The open question is whether it is all an accident or an attempt at election cheating.

In Fulton County, of 524,659 votes counted, Biden got 72.6% (0.726) of the votes. If the batches that were found to be duplicated — i.e. put through the machine twice — were the result of an accident, then approximately half of them would have Biden at less than 72.6% and approximately half of them would have Biden at over 72.6%:

All 13 of the batches that the Governor’s investigative team verified as being duplicates happened to have Biden winning more than 72.6%. To find the probability of 13 out of 13 — when only 6.5 (half) out of 13 is expected — you can use the binomial distribution for probability of just getting 12 out of 13 or less:

The chance of 12 or less out of 13 total was 99.988%, leaving just a 0.012% chance (just 1 chance in 8,192) to achieve 13 out of 13. In other words, there is less than 1 chance in 8,000 to get all 13 batches with the Biden share of votes above 0.726. The evidence strongly suggests that the duplicated ballots were deliberate rather than accidental.

Reference

[online graphing calculator] — https://ti84calc.com/

[state-verified duplicates at timestamp 9:59:28] -- YouTube call-tag: v=qmo4WZzrd_I

[2020 Fulton County election numbers] -- https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Fulton/105430/web.264614/#/summary