Welfare statism sometimes goes by the name of democratic socialism, in a vain attempt to make a distinction from socialism which is purported to be a real difference from socialism. But it is a distinction without a difference. If your nation adopts democratic socialism, expect eventual outcomes consistently with socialism.

For decades, Germany has been practicing government intervention into the economy. But the long-run results are coming in now in the form of economic stagnation. For the last 5 years, the real output of goods and services in Germany has not improved. Back in the third quarter of 2019, real GDP was 765 billion euros:

But by the third quarter of 2024 — 5 full years later — real GDP was still only 765 billion euros:

The Visual Capitalist also reported on the stalled economy of Germany here:

“Germany’s stagnating GDP is primarily due to declining investment, weak global demand for exports, structural challenges like an aging population and bureaucratic inefficiencies, and increased competition in key industries like automotive.”

A key phrase from above is “bureaucratic inefficiencies” — a nice way to say that socialism is holding Germany back. As is true everywhere in the world, what is needed is a return to free enterprise. In the USA, we got Trump back, and that is very promising for freedom, both at home and abroad.

