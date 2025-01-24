NOTE: The first entry in this list is found here.

Vigilant New recently reported on an expert panel from the World Economic Forum in Davos. From Minute 31:00 of the video, you see Mr. Bremmer mentioning a divide in the MAGA movement:

—Dark MAGA, inspired by Elon Musk, with at least some acceptance of globalism

—Deep MAGA, the original grass-roots movement under Trump

Mr. Bremmer claims that “Deep MAGA” does not mind having a Big Government, as long as it is a Big Government that takes care of the average American. It is interesting how conceptually-blind Mr. Bremmer is regarding this half of MAGA. He had earlier insinuated that it is impossible that Trump has principles.

In short, he said Trump does not care or abide by the Rule of Law, and that if you want to get ahead while Trump is in charge, then the thing that you have to do is

“Pay Trump”

What this insinuates is that Trump is an amoral, unprincipled opportunist. There is a proverb stating that “you see the world as you see yourself” and in this instance, it appears that Mr. Bremmer cannot see reality — but only a tainted version of reality that fits in with his pre-conceived notions of how things and people work.

If Mr. Bremmer saw reality, then he would understand that many of the people in the USA are principled, thinking persons who DO MIND having a Big Government, because it is contrary to a philosophy of freedom. He would also be able to see that Trump is not an amoral, unprincipled opportunist, but someone who loves the USA.

But he either does not see it, or he does see it, and is deliberately lying about it so as to suck-up to the power centers of the world, in order to get a seat at the table of largesse.