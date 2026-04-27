NOTE: The previous installment in this series is here.

Curtis Yarvin is the political theorist behind the Dark Enlightenment, an attempt to push back on the free-wheeling, enfranchising, happy-go-lucky, world-is-your-oyster Enlightenment era — concentrated mostly in Western civilization — which brought all of humanity out of the misery and squalor and short-sightedness of the Dark Ages.

When Elon Musk proclaims that he is “Dark MAGA” — it is Yarvin’s philosophical ideas that Musk is buying into. But is Yarvin’s philosophy correct? To find out if a philosophy is correct, you have to check to see if it corresponds to reality. In one talk, Yarvin said Aristotle discovered that there are 3 kinds of government.

But Aristotle actually discovered 6 kinds — once you account for the perversion of each of the three original forms:

The one marked as “2c” (“Polity”) was Aristotle’s favorite, although different interpretations of his writings can lead to differing arguments on that point. It turns out that Aristotle’s favorite government is the one that was originally adopted as the government of the United States of America: a Constitutional Republic:

Aristotle said that the best government is the one where — no matter who you are (no matter your original station in life) — you are able to act best and to live happily. A representational government with rotating leaders, and having the consent of the people, leads to something embodied most-fully in the United States: the Rule of Law.

But Yarvin says that the USA is now run by the Cathedral, which is his term for the Big Universities and Big Media, controlling the Overton Window of allowable opinion. In short, he thinks the Enlightenment failed and that it explains why a Leftist cabal of Woke Thought Police now have control over all of America.

But the reason for our predicament isn’t because the U.S. Constitution failed to protect us, the reason for our predicament is because not enough people — except those such as Joseph McCarthy and G. Edward Griffin and others — recognized the threat of Progressivism that took over ever since Wilson’s 250,000-strong goon squads.

Before Mussolini’s Black Shirts, Hitler’s Brown Shirts, and Mao’s Red Guard

Before Youth in fascist Italy, fascist Germany, or Communist China started going out onto the streets to terrorize citizens, there was the American Protective League:

Using gang violence instead of civil discussion, at lot of inroads could be made against the principles that the nation was founded upon. After Wilson, there was FDR, who threatened to pack the Supreme Court until he got the results that he wanted. FDR is the reason for the 22nd Amendment, the “two-terms” limit.

After FDR there was LBJ, pulling the USA further away from its constitutional moorings. After Reagan, Clinton, Bush II, and Obama turned the USA into a top-heavy surveillance state which killed many of our prospects. But recognition of all of this is possible, and — once recognized — a constitutional solution exists.

If necessary, two-thirds of the states could call an amendments convention, and three-fourths could ratify amendments to the U.S. Constitution which force the federal government to downsize and to play by the rules. The federal government does not have a say in this process. They don’t get to chime in. They just have to follow orders.

Federalist No. 85

If three-fourths of states want it, they get it, no matter what the federal government has to say about it. A century of Progressivism can be reverse overnight by this mechanism. Yarvin’s “Benevolent Ruler” is not needed to fix America.