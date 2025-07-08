As reported by Vigilant Fox, there are 62 seconds missing in the DOJ video file for Epstein’s cell. But there is another anomaly to mention. Prior to midnight, an apparent “video control panel” shows up at the top right:

But 62 seconds later, it is gone:

The evidence, although circumstantial, suggests that Epstein did not kill himself.

This control panel wasn’t open at 11:20:56 p.m.:

But then it was opened in the next second (at 11:20:57 p.m.):

Why was the control panel opened 38 minutes before the video recording gets interrupted?

NOTE: the control panel was also opened and then closed immediately at 11:20:52 p.m.

Reference

[DOJ video of Epstein cell] — https://www.justice.gov/video-files/video1.mp4