A prior report on this topic is here.

Speaking as if there are good prices and bad prices for things is usually an over-simplification and can play into the ulterior motives of Earth’s bad guys. But that being said, it really is true that free market mechanics leads to the lowest prices for things, and it really is true that sustained higher prices reveal a lack of freedom.

1970 - real

In 1970, because of freedom, oil was cheap. At $91.47 per cubic meter, you can adjust it to price per 42-gallon barrel using a correction factor of 6.29 — because there are 6.29 barrels of oil in a cubic meter. After adjustment, and in constant 2023 dollars, the oil price of 1970 was $14.54 per barrel. That’s what “good” looks like.

But recently, prices have been 5x higher than that, indicating that the same type of economic freedom that existed in 1970 no longer exists today. One big reason for the lost efficiency ever since 1970 is that the USA fully went off the Gold Standard. A remnant of the Gold Standard, the “gold window”, was finally killed off in 1971.

When not correcting for inflation, here is what the price of oil looks like:

1970 - nominal

The 1970 price is much lower when you do not use constant dollars from 2023. After 1971, we begin to see the result of the USA breaking the gold window and beginning to print US dollars by so much that oil-rich Arab states made the counter-move to raise their prices, rather than to continue to sell to the USA for depreciated dollars.

1998

A further break from economic freedom and toward mercantilist extraction of wealth came after 1998 and, by 2011, oil prices were 8.75x higher than what they were in 1998:

2011

But prices that are almost 9x higher in 13 years indicate that economic freedom is not being allowed to rule the day. Prices have since come down by some, but the days of $15 a barrel are still behind us.