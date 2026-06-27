NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

Incomes in a nation cannot be equal, because there are differences which exist between people. Some people are driven to be more productive of value than other people are, and those who produce more value for society should be getting more income. Third-party technocrats cannot judge the value that someone produces.

Only the individual consumers of the product can judge the value of it.

This is performed in a free market, where people willingly pay you more and more money for your product, if-and-only-if they have first deemed it to be of great value to themselves. Once they deem your product of great value to them, then they make you rich (by using up their limited incomes to buy your product).

In the prior post, it was shown how the ratio of an average (mean) to the 50th percentile (median) tells you how skewed something is. The distribution of income is always skewed and a good amount of skew was found in the 1950s and the 1960s. It was a skew which represented the different material value that each person was bringing to society.

Highly-productive people, bringing more material value, get paid more. Using a distribution of values called the Gamma distribution, here is a depiction of a “good” amount of income inequality in society:

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At right along the bottom is a raw scale of incomes. The value of “4” along the bottom will be twice the income of someone at “2.” While the actual amount can change, the scale will not change. If people at “4” made $50,000 a year, then people at “2” would make $25,000 a year. At bottom left, you can see the limits of the scale.

You can also see that dividing the mean by the median produces a “good” value (1.19). But recently in the USA, there is no longer a “good” amount of income inequality. As the first report shows, dividing mean income by median income gives ~1.35. Unlike 1.19, this new situation represents top earners earning more than they give back to society:

[click to enlarge]

While free markets make it impossible to earn more than you give back to society, the USA has not been operating under free enterprise for decades. This allows top earners to “rent seek” and to therefore earn “more than they bring to the table” — whereas under free market mechanics, they were getting paid only according to their value.

It is important to free-up the economy (cut regulations drastically; cut federal spending) in order to offset this imbalance, not the least because this imbalance gives ammunition to the socialists who want to use it as a rallying cry in order to take power. But also because it is not evolutionarily stable. A free market is evolutionarily stable.

Once arrived at, a free market can exist in perpetuity. But when lopsided incomes stem from crony insiders cutting secret deals with government, then they are no longer paid according to their value, and they develop disproportionate influence over government policy, until a breaking-point is reached because people have had enough.

The recent revelations of USAID money getting funneled into political schemes is a glaring example of what happens when government becomes too large.

Besides business owners cutting secret deals with government, you also have “financializers” (I made that word up) who have found ways to extract wealth away from the productive people in society. The financial sector does offer a needed service, but the recent over-financialization means they no longer get paid according to value.

Big Business and Big Finance are two of the problems to “fix” (by removing “rent seeking” by restoring free enterprise).