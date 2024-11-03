The Great Reset has many facets to it and some evidence has surfaced that replacing Americans is part of the overall plan. The operative situation of having “open borders” plays into the theory that there is a plan to replace Americans. As a nation of immigrants, it has always been the case that many Americans were “foreign born.”

When looking at the relative counts of jobs held by “native born” vs. “foreign born” — there does not seem to be big evidence that replacement theory is happening:

However, if you restrict the timeline to begin when the COVID scare began (Feb 2020-), a different picture emerges:

In Feb 2020, 130.32 million native-born Americans had a job, and 27.697 million foreign-born did. But check out the latest figures:

It must be admitted that the start-point you use can really alter this ratio, but even still, any finding of a ratio of more than 6:1 — more than 6 new jobs for foreign-born created for every single job for native-born — should raise some eyebrows.

The evidence is suggestive that there is an attempted enactment of something sometimes called Great Replacement Theory — wherein Americans are to be replaced with people who are presumably less loyal to, or fond of, the ideals upon which the United States of America was founded.

If successful, then the globalists gain more leverage for a plan of world governance.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Level - Foreign Born [LNU02073395], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02073395

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Level - Native Born [LNU02073413], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02073413