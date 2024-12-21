The Great Reset has mostly been about nudging people into accepting the rule of a technocratic global elite which enriches itself off of the labors of the people of the Earth. If it were successful, then a few hundred top-dogs might control the entire world, a techno-authoritarianism which does not value individual human lives.

But after nudging has been used, then you can try a ruse (try fooling everyone). The COVID pandemic seems to have been, at least in part, a ruse pulled off in order to drive wealth and power up from the middle class to the elites. And after trying out a ruse, you can begin to “make it personal” with acts of aggression against innocents.

The story of drone sightings has been in the headlines for over a month now, and there are calls in Congress to pass bills allowing for legalizing the domestic use of directed energy weapons — a very effective kind of “counter-drone technology”:

But if the domestic use of directed energy weapons is legalized, then virtually any authority could access them. And if virtually any authority can access them, there is a danger that they could be turned around and used on innocent civilians who have spoken out against technocratic authoritarianism. Here is one of these guns:

The gun shoots out a beam of radiofrequency and microwave radiation, which interferes with the navigation system of drones and forces them to emergency land or to return to their source. This particular gun can fire at multiple frequencies at the same time from about 420 MHz all the way up to about 6 GHz.

Here’s another one of these guns of which domestic use may become legalized:

This pistol version, while having a lower range than the rifle above, still has a range of more than half of a mile — and it can operate in all of the same frequency bands. Here are specs from a third gun, showing that it fires an arc of just under one-third of a right-angle (just under one-third of 90 degrees):

But legalizing the domestic use of directed energy weapons might help technocrats take control over people. When the 77th Brigade of the UK used surveillance and other possibly-aggressive technology against their own citizens during COVID, it caused an uproar. Here is a promotional page for the notorious 77th Brigade:

It looks like that member of the 77th Brigade above might be using a directed energy weapon, although it may merely be a tool for surveillance.

The drone flights may merely be to grease the wheels and create enough hype, so as to get the US public to clamor for legalizing the broad, domestic use of directed energy weapons. The main issue though is that people (not just drones) can be targeted with these guns. They can be used in order to harm political opposition.

Countless examples from history exist, where, in the beginning, people were frightened into accepting some form of dominion (some loss of freedom or of the exercise of their rights), and then it creeped forward and expanded until tyranny formed. These curious drones and this curious legislative should raise eyebrows.

