When U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy said he found over 200 Communists working in the U.S. government, it was deemed the “Red Scare” — because the Soviet Communists were known as the Reds. Encyclopedia Britannica notes how there was an earlier Red Scare after Lenin’s “Social-Democratic Workers” (i.e., Communist) party took over:

But in the last half of the twentieth century, a new type of “Communism” was created: Environmentalism. Instead of being called the Reds, we can call them the Greens. The result of their machinations was to pull the world away from a free market in energy production, as is visible in the time price (amount of work needed to buy) of electricity:

Electricity

The exponential function has a rate parameter of -0.0165, and this means that, every 42 years, regular people can afford twice as much electricity as before.** This translates into a rise in the real purchasing power of wages that is 1.7% per year (each year, you can afford 1.7% more electricity from the cash coming in from your paycheck).

Historical data back to the 19th century reveals that that much real wage growth (1.7%) is achievable in free markets, because growth rates supported it. It is perhaps the most characteristic feature of free market outcomes that real prices drop over time. But, after 2004, electricity prices were above the free market price drop (FMPD) trend.

**In exponential decay, divide the natural log of 0.5 by the rate parameter to discover the half-life (the time it takes for the value to get cut in half).

Alternatively, in exponential growth, you would have divided the natural log of 2 by the rate parameter to obtain the doubling-time.

Two other aspects of environmentalism as a form of anti-capitalism show up with gasoline and beef — both which have been demonized by the Green Communists who want to see the prices for regular people go up, making it harder for the regular people to get by and to move forward in life.

Gasoline

The rate parameter on the exponential function here is less robust, because the beginning year of 1980 was a time of special turmoil regarding gasoline, as the OPEC oil cartel had been engaging in a back-and-forth with U.S. officials since Nixon closed what is called the Gold Window (where foreigners could convert dollars to gold).

The rate parameter indicates that, every 16 years, people can afford to buy twice as much gasoline as before. But, as stated, this may be more-correctly viewed as the upper bound on the rate of price drops in free markets, rather than the central estimate.

We get too rich, too fast, if we can all afford twice as much stuff, every 16 years. A thought experiment bears this out: If children are almost guaranteed to be 4x-to-8x as rich as grandparents, and if grandparents could afford a home, then children, on average, would be able to buy 4-to-8 full-sized homes (a primary + 7 vacation homes).

But everybody knows that the average person cannot afford to buy and maintain at least 4 homes (a primary home, and at least 3 vacation homes). Prices do persistently drop under capitalism, but not that fast.

Beef

The rate parameter on beef prices (-0.0203) is more in tune with what capitalism affords: Each 34 years, regular people could afford to buy twice as much beef. But because of interventionism and climate policies, regular Americans can no longer afford to buy as much beef. A pound of it used to require less than 0.4% of a paycheck.

But in 2024, buying a pound of beef required spending over 0.5% of one week’s pay. The Red Communists are still a threat, but the Green ones are making great strides in pulling the United States away from free market (unregulated) capitalism, putting all of our living standards in danger.

Reference

[blue-collar hourly wage] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private [AHETPI], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AHETPI

[blue-collar hours worked per week] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Hours of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private [AWHNONAG], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AWHNONAG

[price of electricity] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Price: Electricity per Kilowatt-Hour in U.S. City Average [APU000072610], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU000072610

[price of gallon of regular unleaded] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Price: Gasoline, Unleaded Regular (Cost per Gallon/3.785 Liters) in U.S. City Average [APU000074714], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU000074714

[price of pound of ground beef] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Price: Ground Beef, 100% Beef (Cost per Pound/453.6 Grams) in U.S. City Average [APU0000703112], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU0000703112