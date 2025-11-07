A prior post on this topic, including solutions to the problem, is here.

When governments get too large and obtrusive, like it did in the USSR, then the process of wealth creation becomes hampered by so much that citizens lose two-thirds of all of their purchasing power (losing two-thirds of their living standards):

In the USA, two indicators of wealth are the purchases of durable goods such as single-family homes and passenger vehicles. When the final 25 years of the 20th century — back when we had more economic freedom — get compared to the first 25 years of the 21st century, then it is discovered that we lost a third of affordable living standards.

Homes

For at the final 37 years of the 20th century — from 1963 to 2000, when we had more economic freedom — approximately 4 new single-family homes sold for each thousand of the civilian population (those of age 16 and up). But after economic interference into the economy by the government, a third less homes now sell.

For the second quarter of 2025, about 2.5 new single-family homes sold per 1,000 civilians. That drop is approximately 37.5% down from where we were in the 20th century (at least one third less home-buying).

Cars

Sales of passenger vehicles would not only include regular cars (autos), but also light trucks as well:

For the final 25 years of the 20th century, approximately 80 passenger vehicles were sold each year for each 1,000 civilians. But on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2025, just under 60 cars would be sold per 1,000 civilians. When examining just the domestic production of cars, the drop-off is even more steep:

Back in the 1990s, there were 30 domestic cars produced for every 1,000 civilians. But when the most recent month of August 2025 is annualized, just over 4 domestic cars would be produced for each 1,000 civilians — a drop in production of around 80%. What is going on here is that big government has made it too costly to make cars here.

The evidence suggests that U.S. living standards in the first 25 years of the 21st century are now one-third lower than they were in the final 25 years of the 20th century — when we had less socialism and more economic freedom. To become or remain popular with American voters, politicians should promote free market policies only.

This would mean no more “public-private partnerships” (a euphemism for fascism, or what the economist, Mises, referred to as “corporativism”) and it would mean steep cuts in government spending and regulation. Those things, if implemented with sufficient explanation, can be expected to make politicians popular with voters.

