Numerology is a study of numbers which sometimes goes down some pretty whacky roads, depending on the richness of the imagination of the numerologist. For instance, there is a rumor that Nikola Tesla was fond of numbers divisible by three. When staying at a hotel, he requested hotel room numbers which were divisible by three.

On Independence Day this year, I came out with post #1694:

But having 1694 essays on Substack on 4 July 2026 didn’t seem like anything that you should bat an eye at. However, on that same day, something put out by Dr. Robert W. Malone got my attention: The Declaration of the Rights of Persons. I signed my name and become a signatory.

And would you guess how many signatories they have signed up so far?:

Badump, bump, … cheee!

Happy coincidences are fun, but if you keep going with this numerology funny business, then they can turn sour on you. Looking back in history, a very bad thing happened in the year of 1694: British Parliament created the Bank of England!

Ugh!

The monstrosity known as a “central bank” got created back then!

Reference

[place to sign if you do not want your rights to be destroyed in the next few years] — https://thespiritof1776.net/the-declaration/