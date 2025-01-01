One of the guest hosts on the Charlie Kirk show recently expressed a personal disbelief in Havana Syndrome. Havana Syndrome is the name given to a bunch of U.S. nationals who mysteriously got adverse effects in 2016 while working at the U.S. embassy in Cuba, and the top suspicion is that they were hit with microwaves:

[NOTE: a repeat occurred a few years later in China]

But when we go ahead and disbelieve things, it is good if our disbelief is justified by good arguments, and the arguments from disbelievers so far have been lacking. The Rand report above goes into details about how to deal with directed-energy attacks, and mentions how potential nefarious actors gain so much by remaining secret.

When armed with a weapon which does not leave physical evidence behind when you use it, the most important thing for you to do would be to keep people guessing. Only if you can keep them disbelieving in the weapon will you continue to get away with using it on others, in order to extract wealth and power from the world.

One attempt at gaslighting victims of directed energy weapons was to argue that the high-pitched noise created when you are hit with them (researcher Allen Frey showed that even deaf people can hear the high-pitched noise when hit with microwaves), is due to some crickets making noise outside. A 2023 article says we are past that now:

The acronym AHI stands for “anomalous health incidents” that have been found to occur in those suspected of being targeted with directed energy weapons. If disbelievers do not have good arguments to disbelieve — even attempting silly arguments like attack-of-the-crickets — then maybe we should look into it.

But according to an article in Scientific American, the U.S. government does not want you to look into it:

After the 1950s and 1960s, news hype occurred after U.S. intelligence had proved that the embassy in Moscow was being hit with microwaves. To test the effects of them, DARPA (called ARPA back then) initiated Project Pandora, which included subjecting restrained primates to microwaves to record what happens to them:

After primates got hit with the directed energy beams, they had planned to use human subjects, but they supposedly shut down all of the research after witnessing what happened to the primates when they got hit with the microwaves. They hit the primates with up to 130 Volts-per-meter, but were always coy about what happened.

Look at how this report was worded:

They very carefully state that when it is long-term, and when it is low-level exposure, then not enough credible evidence was collected to be able to say that directed energy does anything to the animals. But also notice that there were 5 monkey deaths, and the 3 of those deaths occurred due to the monkeys getting strangled by their harnesses.

An alternate explanation for the 3 strangling deaths — one which would explain why the U.S. government does not want people to look into directed energy weapons — is that those monkeys struggled so hard to remove themselves from the directed energy that they ended up strangling themselves trying to get away from it.

An electric field strength of 130 Volts-per-meter (which converts to 4.5 milliwatts per square centimeter) is over twice the output capacity of a modern cell phone. Back in Moscow, the Soviets were only using up to about 8 Volts-per-meter (which converts to 18 microwatts per square centimeter) on unsuspecting Americans:

Here is a chart showing unit conversions:

[click to enlarge]

The green at top is the upper limit set by the city of Salzburg, Austria (the lowest upper limit that any municipality has ever set). The yellow at the center is the level which harmed the development of children after they got exposed to it for 5 days a week in school. The orange at bottom is the highest level found at the embassy in Moscow.

The level they used on the monkeys is off the page. The value of 20 Volts-per-meter (at the bottom of the page) was an upper limit set by Bell Labs back in 1956 — after they witnessed adverse effects. The evidence suggests that the United States government is not being forthcoming when it comes to the capabilities of directed energy weapons.

This has the effect of splitting people into camps of believers and dis-believers. But it also would be very convenient for people who have the means, motive, and opportunity to get ahead in the world by subjecting people to a type of invisible harm.

Reference

[report on how to move forward in an era with invisible, untraceable weapons] — Egel, Daniel, Gabrielle Tarini, Raymond Kuo, Eric Robinson, and Anthony Vassalo, Can the United States Deter Threats from Uncertain Origins? Examining the Cases of Havana Syndrome, SolarWinds, and the Chinese Mafia, RAND Corporation, RR-A1598-1, 2023. As of January 25, 2024: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA1598-1.html

[people getting wise to being gaslit into thinking that their tinnitus is just crickets] — https://dml.armywarcollege.edu/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/jfq-108.pdf

[U.S. government does not want its citizens looking into the effects of directed energy weapons] — https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/havana-syndrome-we-dont-need-to-choose-between-brain-injury-and-mass/

[embassy in Moscow hit with up to 8 Volts-per-meter of microwaves] — https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/document/28799-document-15-us-senate-committee-commerce-science-and-transportation-report-microwave

[5 monkeys die, with 3 of them strangled to death, during Project Pandora] — https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/intelligence-russia-programs/2022-09-13/moscow-signals-declassified-microwave