The best explanation for the tragic deaths of King Kamehameha II and Queen Kamamalu of Hawaii during a visit to London in 1824 is the spread of a contagious virus to them — a virus (measles) to which they had no prior immunity:

Other reports regarding outbreaks preferentially hitting formerly-isolated, rural U.S. army recruits from the Civil War era up to WWII show that, over time, measles spread dropped by 85% and measles lethality dropped by 99% — all before a measles vaccine:

Once again, the best explanation for the data is that there was a contagious virus which transmitted from person-to-person but did not make all people equally sick — because some people had better immunity to it and, over time, all people developed good immunity to it, as evidenced by a mortality rate that dropped by 99%.

The upshot is that pandemics are things which at least “used to be” possible on Earth, because viruses are things which at least “used to be” able to spread, from person-to-person. People now arguing that viruses don’t spread are put into the position of having to explain how they were once able to spread, at least before modern times.

