In 1991, the CDC began recommending universal dosing of infants for Hepatitis B, a disease mostly contracted by having sex or sharing drug needles. Recently, the Immunization Practices Advisory Committee (ACIP) removed this recommendation. Here are the hepatitis B deaths by age from 1980:

1980

With 5 yearly deaths in those under age 5, and 3 yearly deaths from 5 to 14, hepatitis B was not a priority threat in kids of age 14 or younger. Moving ahead to 1994, there is no evidence of any benefit in the youngest group (the new ones of the prior 3 years who had received the vaccine):

1994

With 5 yearly deaths in those under age 5, and 3 yearly deaths from 5 to 14 — just like back in 1980 — no big evidence of benefit has emerged by 1994, although, with a slightly larger population in 1994 versus 1980, the hepatitis B death “rate” would have slightly come down. Let’s jump forward by 9 more years:

2003

With 5 yearly deaths in those under age 5, and 3 yearly deaths from 5 to 14 — just like back in 1980, and also in 1994 — no big evidence of benefit has emerged by 2003, although, with a slightly larger population in 2003 versus 1994, the hepatitis B death “rate” would have slightly come down.

With about 21 million children under age 5, the hepatitis B death rate in 2003 was 0.2 per million (1 death for each 4.2 million). With about 40 million kids from age 5 to 14, the hepatitis B death rate in 2003 was 0.1 per million (1 death for each 13.3 million). The yearly chance to be struck by lightning (~1 per million) is higher than these rates.

This is important because vaccines kill approximately 6 for each million doses given out, and it is only rational for us to be giving vaccines for those particular diseases that happen to kill at least as many kids as the vaccines are expected to kill (e.g., giving vaccines expected to kill 6 in a million for a disease that kills 1 in a million is a bad bet).

Given how the death count remained constant in the 22-year span covering the images above, this means that the evidence by 2003 shows us that the hepatitis B vaccine was not leading to any big improvement in deaths in kids under age 15. The last year of data does show lower death under age 5, but that is likely for other reasons:

2021

The reason it is not logical to ascribe the benefit to the vaccine 30 years after universal dosing began, is because the death rate in those of age 5 to 14 was still 3, the exact same death count that it had been when going back in time for 41 years to 1980. The evidence suggests that ACIP “did the right thing” by removing the universal shots.

On behalf of the kids who will no longer be put into a negative risk-benefit gamble:

Thank you, ACIP!

Reference

[number of hepatitis B deaths by age group] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/hepatitis-b-total-number-of-deaths-by-age-group?country=~USA