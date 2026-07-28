NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

Of all of the government agencies connected to the Intelligence Community (IC), the one which has tried hardest to scuttle any investigation into Havana Syndrome is the CIA. Havana Syndrome was coined in 2016 when government employees in Havana developed mental and physical symptoms likely brought on by pulsed microwaves.

CIA whistleblower, Jim Erdman, was interviewed by Tucker Carlson, and he said he wanted the CIA to come clean about what it knows about Havana Syndrome:

While the big news networks can be thought of as being under the thumb of the CIA, CBS is the one that is pushing back the most on this topic, though they may have been told to “over-sell” a Russian aspect to it in order to act like a Red Herring to throw other investigators off the scent — which may, possibly, lead right back to the CIA:

If you utilized directed energy weapons on unsuspecting victims, then the most important thing for you to do is to cover your tracks, so that you will be able to continue to use these weapons on unsuspecting people — it is the type of weapon which “requires” perpetuated ignorance in order to remain an effective tool.

Once people discover you are using it on them, then they have the ability to cry foul or to attempt at a retaliation, whether successful or not, that is large and loud enough to bring “too much” public attention to the matter. It could mean that “the jig is up.” The latest 60 Minutes story on Havana Syndrome is that type of a story:

The cover-up from CIA is so blatant that it is almost as powerful as a confession would be. People are resigning from the CIA in disgust after watching people slip through the cracks. Even the wife of former CIA director, James Woolsey, claims that the reason that he died recently was because of directed energy weapons:

Evidence suggests that the White House has been recently targeted:

And after the Pentagon purchased one of these compact, directed energy weapons from a Russian gangster for $15 million dollars of taxpayer money, it has become clear that several persons who are not loyal to the U.S. Constitution — both in and out of government — could not only have them, but could be currently using them on others:

As with other methods of harm involving stealth, sunlight is the best disinfectant — having knowledge can save you (and others).

Reference

[CBS has been the best in mainstream media at holding government to account on this] — https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-military-tested-device-that-may-be-tied-to-havana-syndrome-60-minutes-transcript/

[Woolsey’s wife blames directed energy weapons for his death] — https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/07/22/what-is-havana-syndrome-condition-clintons-cia-director-reportedly-suffered/