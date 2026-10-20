NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

While the NFL did not formally mandate COVID shots for NFL players, it made life so hard for those who refused the COVID shots:

One former NFL player who claims to be injured by the COVID shots said that the NFL actually threatened the players to get the shot:

Making life so hard for those who refused, the “tactics” of the NFL led to over 90% of the players buckling and giving in, taking the COVID shot even if they did not want to:

Then NFL players started showing up with cardiovascular events. Buffalo Bills Safety, Damar Hamlin, had a sudden cardiac arrest on the field:

Now we recently hear that Philadelphia Eagles QB, Jalen Hurts (age 28), has multiple pulmonary emboli:

For people under age 40, the baseline yearly rate of pulmonary embolism is below 35 per 100,000 (triangles at the bottom of the chart below):

That works out to a yearly chance of pulmonary embolism of only ~1 in 3,000. But taking COVID shots can increase the risk of pulmonary embolism in young adults by ~140x:

While the average yearly number of reports of pulmonary embolism after vaccines is ~1.4 reports per year (and zero reports for 2010-2016), in the year of 2021, there were 194 reports of pulmonary embolism in adults under age 30. The evidence suggests that Jalen Hurts could possibly sue the NFL, if he was one of the over 90% who got the shot.

Reference

[the NFL made life really hard on those who did not take COVID shots] — https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-updates-covid-19-protocols-fully-vaccinated-players-largely-returning-to-pre

[the NFL issued threats to players who refused the COVID shots] — https://www.profootballnetwork.com/ex-nfl-player-battling-side-effects-of-covid-vaccine/

[over 90% of NFL players took COVID shots] — https://abcnews.com/Sports/professional-sports-leagues-players-vaccinated-mandates/story?id=80668945

[Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped on the field] — https://www.profootballnetwork.com/what-happened-to-damar-hamlin-revisiting-the-bills-stars-scary-injury/

[Jalen Hurts was found to have multiple pulmonary emboli] — https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/jalen-hurts-blood-clot-expert-weighs-in-eagles-qb/

[the baseline rate of pulmonary embolism in those under 40 is less than 35 per 100k] — https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/217590

[1.4 total reports of pulmonary embolism per year in VAERS in young adults] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACY&SYMPTOMS=Pulmonary+embolism+%2810037377%29&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=18&HIGHAGE=30&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2003&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2021