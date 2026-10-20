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Markker
6d

I wonder if these clots are normal clots or the calamari type. Ayoung man who came to my house to install internet a couple of years ago told me he was breathless since his covid jabs which he took to travel abroad. I suggested he took no more and said he should see his GP. I hope he's ok. The damage these injections have caused is unprecedented.

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