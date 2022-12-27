Denmark hasn’t been dosing its citizens with COVID jabs very much, and it seems to be paying off in that the accumulation of excess death there has slowed down to a crawl compared to before.

But in some places, continued high jab rates are associated with continued high accumulation of excess death. Let’s look at 3 places — compared to Denmark each time — to see how they did.

Japan

Denmark outpaced Japan in COVID jab rates by 11 Nov 2021:

But then Japan took the lead by 28 Jan 2022 as jab rates in Denmark bottomed-out:

What is the result of Japan continuing high dosing rates while Denmark “quit” dosing its citizens?

Here are the results in terms of the accumulation of excess death per million:

Now let’s mark off that brief period when Denmark was outpacing Japan in COVID jabs:

From the trend in the accumulation of excess death, it appears that COVID jabs are counterproductive. Let’s look at evidence from Hong Kong to see if we can corroborate this finding.

Hong Kong

Denmark outpaced Hong Kong in COVID jabs by 19 Oct 2021:

But then Hong Kong took the lead by 21 Jan 2022, as Denmark was on its way to bottoming-out:

Like the results in Japan, Hong Kong got higher accumulation of excess death from having higher COVID jab rates:

Now let’s mark off that brief period when Denmark was outpacing Hong Kong in COVID jabs:

The evidence in Hong Kong confirms the findings in Japan: higher COVID jab rates lead to higher accumulation of excess death. Let’s investigate the relation in Taiwan to see if it corroborates the findings.

Taiwan

Denmark outpaced Taiwan in COVID jabs by 10 Dec 2021:

But then Taiwan took the lead by 16 Jan 2022, as Denmark was on its way to bottoming-out:

Like the results in Japan and Hong Kong, Taiwan also got higher accumulation of excess death from having higher COVID jab rates:

Now let’s mark off that brief period when Denmark was outpacing Taiwan in COVID jabs:

The association is again confirmed. Having higher COVID jab rates is associated with higher accumulation of excess death. We need to look no further for a “safety signal” — it’s right here, in the accumulation of excess death during periods of high COVID jab rates.

Denmark

After cutting the COVID jab rates dramatically and keeping them low in Denmark, the rate of accumulation of excess deaths was almost cut in half: