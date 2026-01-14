At more than twice the world average, Japan is the nation with arguably the highest population exposure to the experimental, modified RNA COVID injections:

And the results of that highest exposure show up in the trend in excess death there:

The more shots they took, the more they died. In December of 2024, excess death was 27% for the month — but US data reveals that monthly death has a standard deviation of 4.5%, meaning that a value of 27% excess over an entire month is worth 6 standard deviations of excess. Mortality data in Japan suggests that COVID shots can kill you.

