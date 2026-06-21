The Defender recently reported on a WSJ opinion video called The Lockdown Dissidents. Here are several highlights, with added “receipts” screenshots :

Crazy math model says ~2 million will die from COVID

April 2020 Santa Clara study says cases are undercounted

Undercount is ~50x, making COVID lethality like the flu

Task Force ignores data that COVID isn’t very lethal

Follow the Fauci

Unscientific guidance from CDC

New task for Science: silence dissent

Redfield disagrees that Science is about silencing dissent

31 scientists ignore Santa Clara, say COVID towers over flu

Not locking down in Florida did not lead to undue harm

Sweden hospitals not overwhelmed

Bhattacharya blacklisted on Twitter on same day he joined

Check out the video to discover how Zuckerberg may have been investigated for complicity with murder (for allowing Disinformation Dozen).