Highlights from WSJ Opinion Video
Post #1682
The Defender recently reported on a WSJ opinion video called The Lockdown Dissidents. Here are several highlights, with added “receipts” screenshots :
Crazy math model says ~2 million will die from COVID
April 2020 Santa Clara study says cases are undercounted
Undercount is ~50x, making COVID lethality like the flu
Task Force ignores data that COVID isn’t very lethal
Follow the Fauci
Unscientific guidance from CDC
New task for Science: silence dissent
Redfield disagrees that Science is about silencing dissent
31 scientists ignore Santa Clara, say COVID towers over flu
Not locking down in Florida did not lead to undue harm
Sweden hospitals not overwhelmed
Bhattacharya blacklisted on Twitter on same day he joined
Check out the video to discover how Zuckerberg may have been investigated for complicity with murder (for allowing Disinformation Dozen).