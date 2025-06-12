Nic Hulscher, over on the Focal Points substack, recently reported on a study investigating magnetism of the body after receiving experimental COVID injections. An astute reader commented below his article with a link to an informal investigation performed by HighWire, the outfit that Del BigTree is associated with.

Here are the results of an n=15 convenience sample taken from street interviews and experiments:

There were 15 people who had admitted to have taken the COVID shot and in 9 of them, attempting to make a magnet stick to their arm failed — which indicates that they were not magnetic in the deltoid region of their arm, where they had received the injection. But importantly, 6 out of 15 people’s arms were found to have magnetism.

In order to ascertain whether the results are significant, implicating the COVID shots as being the cause of the magnetism found in their arms, it is necessary to assume a non-zero prior probability of randomly finding someone who is walking around with magnetism in their body. While the true rate of such persons is below 1%, we’ll use 1%:

The top line of this TI84 output shows that, when looking in a group of 15 people for magnetism in their arms, and also assuming that no more than 1% of everyone walking around is physiologially magnetic, then after removing the chance to see 5 or less out of 16 being magnetic, we are left with the probability of 6 or more magnetic.

That probability, more easily viewed when you add 1 (second line), works out to:

5 chances in a billion

In otherwords, using a very generous prior probability — one stating that 1% of people are already magnetic “naturally” — then samples of 15 people will not contain 6 magnetic people any more than 5 times out of every billion (out of every billion 15-person samples that are ever taken on Earth).

This “street evidence” from HighWire very strongly suggests that COVID shots introduce magnetism into your body.