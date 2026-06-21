The ability to buy a home with the income that you earn is something that peaked around 1972, the year after the USA went totally off of the Gold Standard (the gold-exchange window was permanently closed by Nixon in 1971). When banksters and financializers (I just created that word) cause damage, our buying power drops:

When setting the values up so that 1972 = 100, you can see how there had been a 25% drop in the ability to buy a home in the USA by 2005. But that is in a country which was still mostly free enterprise throughout the 1900s. In countries that were not mostly free enterprise throughout the 1900s, such as the UK, things are even worse:

By 2020 in the UK, 70% of the peak home-buying power that UK citizens used to have had disappeared. This is what socialism does to a country: it impoverishes them. Instead of waiting for 70% of our previous home-buying power to drop, the USA should reject the path to socialism which the UK has traveled further on.

Let us learn from their bad example. Let’s reject socialism and return to the capitalism which we had in the early 1950s — when government was very small.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross domestic product per capita [A939RC0A052NBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A939RC0A052NBEA

U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Average Sales Price of Houses Sold for the United States [ASPUS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ASPUS

World Bank, Gross Domestic Product Per Capita for United Kingdom [PCAGDPGBA646NWDB], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCAGDPGBA646NWDB

Bank for International Settlements, Residential Property Prices for United Kingdom [QGBN628BIS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/QGBN628BIS