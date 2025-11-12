In the USA, we are going through a housing crisis, something which could be dubbed as a Home-pocalypse. Read below to find out how it began in 1996, with rich elites messing with rules and regulations in the USA, in order to transfer wealth from the Middle Class up to the rich cronies seeking evermore power and control.

The Size of the Problem

As you can see, back in the 1980s when the USA had more economic freedom (less government intervention into the economy), the median age of a first-time homebuyer was under age 30. But after increasing government intervention, that age increased to 40 — with median age for all buyers at age 59, which is ~6 years before retirement.

Adding notes to a table put out by Forbes, you can see that it requires getting closer to the peak income in your life, before you are able to buy a home for the first time (median age for all buyers is after having reached your lifetime peak income):

People needed to wait until their income had risen to 20% beyond the income of those of age 25 to 34, before they became able to purchase their first home. Even more damning, instead of 82% of it, people had to wait until they had surpassed 95% of their peak lifetime income, before they were able to purchase their first home.

Home Prices versus Personal Income

The solid blue line represents the median price of a sold home in the USA. Being a median, that means that half of homes sold are actually sold for even more. The dashed line is the median personal income for Americans. The increasing distance between lines represents lost home affordability, i.e. getting knocked out of the market.

But what is so powerful that it could knock regular Americans out of the market for home sales, making the purchase of a home something that is out-of-reach for them? A report from Pew Research cites that things started to get really bad and progressively became out of control by 1998:

What kind of a policy change could cause such a movement away from free markets?

Anti-Market policy in 1996 and onward

[click to enlarge]

Catherine Austin Fitts, of the Solari Report, cites how elites used financial and accounting tricks in order to begin “disappearing” the money from regular taxpayers on a massive scale. By 1998, they successfully “disappeared” $76 billion of our money. By 2001, the total of this “missing” money had reached $3.4 trillion:

[click to enlarge]

This anti-capitalist (i.e., rights-violating) process of wealth extraction has now reached $21 trillion:

The evidence suggests that there is a decades-long, slow-motion coup overtaking America, with elites playing fast-and-loose with finances and accounting — making our money disappear. It is something powerful enough to explain why it is that we can no longer afford a home until we reach the age of 40.

Reference

[over 10 extra years of income required to buy your first home] — https://www.businessinsider.com/millennial-first-time-homebuyers-real-estate-disappearing-losing-baby-boomers-2025-11

[incomes peak between the ages of 45 and 54] — https://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/average-salary-by-age/

[median price of homes] — U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Median Sales Price of Houses Sold for the United States [MSPUS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MSPUS

[median personal income] — U.S. Census Bureau, Median Personal Income in the United States [MEPAINUSA646N], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MEPAINUSA646N

[anti-capitalist, financial tricks began, at the scale of industrialized theft, in 1996] — https://ciaotest.cc.columbia.edu/olj/wa/wa_apr04/wa_apr04_sac01.html

[cumulative theft has now reached $21 trillion] — https://missingmoney.solari.com/

[problems surfaced from 1998 forward] — https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2020/01/09/trends-in-income-and-wealth-inequality/