The Book of Revelation contains a lot of imagery and allegory, invoking some mystery which people can try to solve. Like a puzzle built exactly for the process of solving it, allegory is an effective way to get readers to make the material come alive and have importance in their personal lives.

In Chapter 6, there are four horsemen who are introduced, and who effectively bring about the apocalypse (the collapse of everything good in the world). The focus is on the color of their horses, and on what the horsemen stand for:

White horse: a particular type of conquest involving deceit (false Christ) Red horse: the bellicosity (the war-mongering) of nation leaders Black horse: the famine that ensues when you do not respect economic laws Pale horse: the death that comes for us all if we disrespect Natural Law

This first installment will focus on the white horse. But let’s attempt to name the top 4 threats to human happiness and survival, keeping in mind that the purpose of the interpretation — the process of “trying” — may be the point, rather than arriving at the final 4 answers that truly do bring all of humanity to ruin.

An acronym ABCD is my answer, where A = A.I., and B = bellicosity, and C = China, and D = debt. Using the horse colors, white (conquest-by-deceit) is A.I. — which will be proven to be a liar below — and red is the military-industrial complex which drives us into war, and black is the growing black hole of national debt, and pale is China.

White Horse (conquest, using deceit)

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) finds and produces patterns, but every A.I. was initially programmed and trained, and the people behind that are mostly transhumanists who do not necessarily think it is good if the human race survives. For instance, when Peter Thiel was asked if humanity should survive, he struggled to answer.

A.I. can be used in order to trick people into either killing themselves or into killing others, though only evidence of A.I. convincing people to kill themselves is currently in existence (I am unaware of A.I. convincing someone to commit murder yet). When A.I. causes harm or even the loss of human life, it is called an “A.I. incident.”

Human-harming incidents have been increasing by 50% per year. One harm from A.I. that is projected to never go away — no matter how advanced we get — is A.I. engaging in lying (“hallucinations”):

Because A.I. is just computer code, it has no true morals, and there is no ultimate consequence to A.I. for behaving badly. Being a series of symbols (e.g., the zeroes and ones of binary code), A.I. does not have true existence and cannot achieve true intelligence — though it will get better and better at persuading people that it has.

After literally decades of trying to build good A.I., even the best systems still lie (hallucinate) more than 4% of the time:

If one in every 25 responses involves deceit, then you do not have a system that is reliable. A bigger problem is how special interests can insert their own motives into A.I. systems, and hackers could conceivably perform “middle-man” attacks where you think you are speaking with A.I. but the hacker is on the other end, instead.

There is a rumor that Angelina Jolie was convinced by A.I. to cut off her own breasts. Imagine if that discussion that she thought that she was having with A.I. was actually a discussion with a nefarious hacker. Now scale it up. Imagine if an entire nation is being told something, like aliens landing, and it is all made up behind A.I. systems.

You could take over the world, without anyone knowing, if you could convince others that they were talking to A.I. rather than your paid army of hackers, instead. This type of thing occurred in India, I believe, when someone bought an A.I. system and it was discovered that answers were actually coming from a bunch of people at desks.

This section on A.I. concludes “the first horse of the Apocalypse.”