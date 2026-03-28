The first part of this series is here.

The first part of this series likened the A.I. boom to the anti-Christ, someone whom you become convinced that you can put your trust in but, if you do, it will only mean your downfall. Trust in A.I., given how gameable A.I. is by nefarious technocrats, “could” become humanity’s downfall. This post will be about war: the red horse.

The 4 Acceptable Causes

According to the Judeo-Christian principles of Just War Theory, there are 4 situations in which it becomes acceptable to wage war upon your fellow human beings:

NOTE: Another name for war is Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO).

The 4 situations which make war acceptable as an action plan are:

as a response to unlawful aggression (e.g., response to getting attacked) to pre-empt an imminent attack to extricate yourself or others from an imperialist or a racist regime to make an area “safe” for humanitarian interventions

A 5th Element

But today, large-scale combat operations (traditional wars) are more rare and we live in an era riddled with irregular warfare. Proxies often fight to defend the aspirations of nation states, who, in turn, provide those proxies with weapons and wealth. An example is the Iran-backed militia, which comes in many forms.

But if a nation-state works with proxies, it is their responsibility to vet them, and to make certain that they do not use “terrorism” (e.g., targeting noncombatants) as a method of war:

As the highlighted part shows, if you find out that you partnered with someone who targets noncombatants, then you should stop partnering with that other party. It would be unacceptable to remain partnered with a proxy who targets noncombatants, or who utilizes other methods of terrorism (e.g., destroying civilian water supplies).

Lost Life

War can cause extreme rates of death, such that over 15% of a population could get maimed or killed, as is what happened to France in World War I (green line at left):

There is a story of a general walking across a battlefield in France after the war, though I have forgotten who it was. The general said that only soldiers truly know the horror of war, and he said that after walking for hundreds and hundreds of feet across the battlefield, but without his feet ever touching the ground.

The density of dead bodies on that French battlefield was so high that the ground was completely covered with dead bodies, and walking on that battlefield meant walking on those dead bodies — because there was no “ground” to walk on.

Unfortunately, a few hours of internet searching failed to uncover the identity of the general, or even the quote that only soldiers know the horrors of war.

Other Types of Losses

Besides bringing masses of people to an early death, war affects even those people who did not die. Because war is inherently destructive of things created by humankind, it is “anti-economic” to engage in war. Economics is about making the most of the resources that you have at hand, not about destroying those very resources.

One economic concept is the opportunity cost — something you give up to get something else. One opportunity cost of war is lost economic growth, and another is persisting inflation, which has the effect of reducing the purchasing power of the people so that less of them can afford to maintain a given standard of living:

On the left side, for the 4 years from the start of the war, output growth is, on average, about 2%-3% below the average output growth faced before the war started. On the right side, after the war starts, inflation becomes ~10% higher than is typical, and remains that high by Year 4. War can set you back for years and years and years.

This section on war concludes “the second horse of the Apocalypse.”

Reference

[4 situations make war acceptable, but irregular warfare changes dynamics] — https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/Journals/Special-Warfare/Spring-2024/Just-War-and-Irregular-Warfare/

[The costs of war] — https://mutschler.eu/files/papers/Price_of_War_2024.pdf